Artists Launch Night For Ukraine





Night for Ukraine is delighted to announce that Ukrainian born Bloom



The project is organised by the founder of Secret Cinema, main collaborators Bloom



Funds raised on the evening will be donated to DEC, Night for Ukraine's fundraising partner, as part of a culture sector-wide and nationwide effort. The DEC brings together 15 of the UK's leading aid charities. DEC charities and their local partners are working on the ground in Ukraine and at its borders, to help people fleeing the conflict.



Night for Ukraine is also encouraging other artists, organisers and venues to stage their own night across the nation to support DEC. Further information can be found at www.nightforukraine.org/weneedyourhelp



One of Night for Ukraine's event partners is newly created grassroots organisation Sunflower Relief, which provides vital on-the-ground support, services with local language capabilities to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict areas or those who are staying and need resources and humanitarian aid.



Bloom

There is so much every one of us can do to make a difference and even though it's called 'Night for Ukraine', the impact of it will last much longer than a night. It will belong in our memories forever.'



Ira Ariella Khi, Sunflower Relief founder, said: 'As someone with family still on the ground in my hometown of Lviv, I am constantly hearing first-hand accounts of the destruction and devastation taking place in Ukraine. It is truly terrifying. What is happening right now is not going to disappear overnight - the people of Ukraine face weeks and months of more violence, uncertainty and fear. This is why it is so vital that public support continues with the same incredible force and momentum we have seen thus far. A Night for Ukraine aims to put the Ukrainian people well and truly front of mind, whilst also celebrating the incredible artists and entertainers that have come out of our country.'



DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: 'The public reaction to our appeal has been incredibly generous so far and we're grateful to Night for Ukraine for helping to fundraise during this critical time.

Our members are working tirelessly with local partners to reach people in Ukraine swiftly as the brutal conflict turns lives upside down. Families, including many children, have been forced to leave everything they know behind to find safety and desperately need food, water and shelter. The DEC exists to mobilise the British public's generosity and goodwill at times of crisis overseas, and this is one of those moments.'



Fabien Riggall, founder of Secret Cinema and Lost, and spokesperson for Night for Ukraine for said: 'We would like Night For Ukraine to engage the creative community to act, to come together for Ukraine and raise urgent funds for DEC. We are excited to be collaborating with the Bloom



Night for Ukraine will be sharing informative content from DEC and Ukrainian individuals and groups, promoting awareness and ensuring voices are heard and shared. Full information and to access assets for your own Night for Ukraine can be found at www.nightforukraine.org



Box Office Information

Tickets from £25

https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2022/night-for-ukraine/



The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. In these times of crisis, people in life-and-death situations need our help and our mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives through effective humanitarian response. The DEC's 15 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.

Thirteen of the DEC's 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal. Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.

Through UK Aid Match the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office gives the British public the opportunity to decide how the UK aid budget is spent and support people in desperate need, by matching their donations pound-for-pound up to £20 million. This has increased the impact of a number of DEC appeals to help those in need around the world, including most recently to support people affected by the crisis in Afghanistan.



How to donate:

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text SUPPORT to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

FOR DEC Media enquiries please call 020 7387 0200 or 07734 653616 (out of hours).



The Roundhouse is one of London's most loved venues but it's also a charity that works with thousands of young creatives each year through music, performance, broadcast and digital projects in the Roundhouse Studios - housed in the iconic venue.

www.nightforukraine.org

www.dec.org.uk

www.nightforukraine.org/weneedyourhelp

www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2022/night-for-ukraine LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Today, a group of artists come together to announce Night for Ukraine, a fundraising event at Roundhouse on Wednesday 9 March 2022. Funds raised on the evening will be donated to the DEC, Disasters Emergency Committee, to support humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.nightforukraine.orgNight for Ukraine is delighted to announce that Ukrainian born Bloom Twins will be helping to curate the event and performing on the evening. The night will feature live music from international artists, spoken word poetry, film, and DJ sets. A full event line up will be announced in due course.The project is organised by the founder of Secret Cinema, main collaborators Bloom Twins and Sunflower Relief, alongside Phoenix Court, The Roundhouse, Sofar Sounds, Platoon, and Lost, with further collaborators to be announced shortly.Funds raised on the evening will be donated to DEC, Night for Ukraine's fundraising partner, as part of a culture sector-wide and nationwide effort. The DEC brings together 15 of the UK's leading aid charities. DEC charities and their local partners are working on the ground in Ukraine and at its borders, to help people fleeing the conflict.Night for Ukraine is also encouraging other artists, organisers and venues to stage their own night across the nation to support DEC. Further information can be found at www.nightforukraine.org/weneedyourhelpOne of Night for Ukraine's event partners is newly created grassroots organisation Sunflower Relief, which provides vital on-the-ground support, services with local language capabilities to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict areas or those who are staying and need resources and humanitarian aid.Bloom Twins said: 'We are Ukrainian and it's humbling to see the support our country is getting around the world. We are really looking forward to being a part of this project, and not just as one-off performance but as creative collaborators. This is an absolute honour to be representing our country and helping people caught up in this devastating conflict.There is so much every one of us can do to make a difference and even though it's called 'Night for Ukraine', the impact of it will last much longer than a night. It will belong in our memories forever.'Ira Ariella Khi, Sunflower Relief founder, said: 'As someone with family still on the ground in my hometown of Lviv, I am constantly hearing first-hand accounts of the destruction and devastation taking place in Ukraine. It is truly terrifying. What is happening right now is not going to disappear overnight - the people of Ukraine face weeks and months of more violence, uncertainty and fear. This is why it is so vital that public support continues with the same incredible force and momentum we have seen thus far. A Night for Ukraine aims to put the Ukrainian people well and truly front of mind, whilst also celebrating the incredible artists and entertainers that have come out of our country.'DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: 'The public reaction to our appeal has been incredibly generous so far and we're grateful to Night for Ukraine for helping to fundraise during this critical time.Our members are working tirelessly with local partners to reach people in Ukraine swiftly as the brutal conflict turns lives upside down. Families, including many children, have been forced to leave everything they know behind to find safety and desperately need food, water and shelter. The DEC exists to mobilise the British public's generosity and goodwill at times of crisis overseas, and this is one of those moments.'Fabien Riggall, founder of Secret Cinema and Lost, and spokesperson for Night for Ukraine for said: 'We would like Night For Ukraine to engage the creative community to act, to come together for Ukraine and raise urgent funds for DEC. We are excited to be collaborating with the Bloom Twins and honoured to be partnering with Sunflower Relief, an inspiring organisation to help Ukrainians at this time. We hope that this event will fuel artists and venues to create their own Nights for Ukraine to support DEC in any way they can during this crisis.'Night for Ukraine will be sharing informative content from DEC and Ukrainian individuals and groups, promoting awareness and ensuring voices are heard and shared. Full information and to access assets for your own Night for Ukraine can be found at www.nightforukraine.orgBox Office InformationTickets from £25https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2022/night-for-ukraine/The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. In these times of crisis, people in life-and-death situations need our help and our mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives through effective humanitarian response. The DEC's 15 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.Thirteen of the DEC's 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal. Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.Through UK Aid Match the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office gives the British public the opportunity to decide how the UK aid budget is spent and support people in desperate need, by matching their donations pound-for-pound up to £20 million. This has increased the impact of a number of DEC appeals to help those in need around the world, including most recently to support people affected by the crisis in Afghanistan.How to donate:Online: dec.org.ukPhone: 0370 60 60 900SMS: To donate £10 text SUPPORT to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.ukOr donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.FOR DEC Media enquiries please call 020 7387 0200 or 07734 653616 (out of hours).The Roundhouse is one of London's most loved venues but it's also a charity that works with thousands of young creatives each year through music, performance, broadcast and digital projects in the Roundhouse Studios - housed in the iconic venue.www.nightforukraine.orgwww.dec.org.ukwww.nightforukraine.org/weneedyourhelpwww.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2022/night-for-ukraine



