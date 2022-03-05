Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Out Now





After the first season debuted in the summer of 2019, the drama quickly became widely known for its superb selection of featured music as well as its original score from multiplatinum-selling artist and producer Labrinth. Now, each new song on this season's soundtrack amplifies the deeply moving storyline for the universally acclaimed show.



Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist:

I'm Tired - Labrinth, Zendaya

Don't Be Cruel - Billy Swan

Dead Of Night - Orville Peck

Live Or Die - Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Right Down The Line - Gerry Rafferty

Yeh I Fuckin' Did It - Labrinth

Never Tear Us Apart - INXS

Watercolor Eyes - Lana Del Rey

(Pick Me Up) Euphoria -

How Long - Tove Lo

Call Me Irresponsible -

It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over - Lenny Kravitz

Elliot's Song - Dominic Fike, Zendaya

Sad4whattt - ericdoa

U Could Tell - Yeat



Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira,



HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®. Internationally, HBO-branded services are available in more than 85 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Interscope Records and Universal Music, in partnership with HBO have released the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) today. The 15-track album includes widely acclaimed recently released singles "I'm Tired" by Labrinth and Zendaya, "Watercolor Eyes" by Lana Del Rey, " How Long " by Tove Lo, and "sad4whattt" by ericdoa. Each additional track compliments the intensity and deep emotions of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series. Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, and starring Emmy winner Zendaya, the series had its second season finale on Sunday, February 27th.After the first season debuted in the summer of 2019, the drama quickly became widely known for its superb selection of featured music as well as its original score from multiplatinum-selling artist and producer Labrinth. Now, each new song on this season's soundtrack amplifies the deeply moving storyline for the universally acclaimed show.Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist:I'm Tired - Labrinth, ZendayaDon't Be Cruel - Billy SwanDead Of Night - Orville PeckLive Or Die - Noah Cyrus, Lil XanRight Down The Line - Gerry RaffertyYeh I Fuckin' Did It - LabrinthNever Tear Us Apart - INXSWatercolor Eyes - Lana Del Rey(Pick Me Up) Euphoria - James Blake ft. LabrinthHow Long - Tove LoCall Me Irresponsible - Bobby DarinIt Ain't Over 'Til It's Over - Lenny KravitzElliot's Song - Dominic Fike, ZendayaSad4whattt - ericdoaU Could Tell - YeatCreated, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®. Internationally, HBO-branded services are available in more than 85 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. A part of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable television titles, including dramas like "Succession," "Watchmen," "Westworld," "Big Little Lies," "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos," "Band of Brothers" and "The Wire," as well as comedy series "Barry," "Insecure" and "Sex and the City".



