Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Out Now

Interscope Records and Universal Music, in partnership with HBO have released the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) today. The 15-track album includes widely acclaimed recently released singles "I'm Tired" by Labrinth
and Zendaya, "Watercolor Eyes" by Lana Del Rey, "How Long
" by Tove Lo, and "sad4whattt" by ericdoa. Each additional track compliments the intensity and deep emotions of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series. Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, and starring Emmy winner Zendaya, the series had its second season finale on Sunday, February 27th.
After the first season debuted in the summer of 2019, the drama quickly became widely known for its superb selection of featured music as well as its original score from multiplatinum-selling artist and producer Labrinth. Now, each new song on this season's soundtrack amplifies the deeply moving storyline for the universally acclaimed show.
Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist:
I'm Tired - Labrinth, Zendaya
Don't Be Cruel - Billy Swan
Dead Of Night - Orville Peck
Live Or Die - Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan
Right Down The Line - Gerry Rafferty
Yeh I Fuckin' Did It - Labrinth
Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
Watercolor Eyes - Lana Del Rey
(Pick Me Up) Euphoria - James Blake
ft. Labrinth
How Long - Tove Lo
Call Me Irresponsible - Bobby
Darin
It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over - Lenny Kravitz
Elliot's Song - Dominic Fike, Zendaya
Sad4whattt - ericdoa
U Could Tell - Yeat
Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude
Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm
Reid and Austin Abrams.
