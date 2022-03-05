Music Videos Filmed At Land-based Casinos

"I Can Change Your Life" Iggy Azalea

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music's biggest names find it irresistible to shoot videos under the flashy lights of luxurious land-based casinos. And it is no wonder - most glamorous casinos make a perfect video shooting set and make the video look more entertaining. The following review list contains, in no particular order, our picks of the best music videos set in real casinos. Take a moment to enjoy the best videos from some of the world's most famous casinos set in glitz and glam.

Iggy Azalea, an Australian artist, recorded the song "Change Your Life" for her debut studio album, The New Classic. Jonas & François directed the video which was released on 8 September 2013. Azalea stars as Nomi, the video's main character, with T.I. playing her boss. Azalea identified with Nomi's rebellious character and her dependence on a man, just as she is reliant on her record label as an artist.

While critics praised the video's cinematography and styling, it also paid homage to Blade Runner and Casino. The artist did thorough research on the casino industry and had to choose best reviewed casino movies as a model. In addition, Azalea found inspiration from the neon bulb lighting and visuals from the 1995 film, Casino - one of the highest payment online casino Australia singer could think of. Scenes of the video were filmed at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. A two-day period of filming began on 1 July 2013 in Las Vegas.

"24K Magic" Bruno Mars

This video featuring Bruno Mars' 2016 single features the singer dancing outside Fremont casino and passing through Casino Center Drive. Obviously, with 24K in the title, this is a video of luxury and splendor. It starts off with Mars' private jet landing in the Entertainment Capital of the World. A lot of luxury vehicles are all around in this video, which sets the mood. Mars and his friends go to the MGM Grand, where they relax by the pool before heading down to the casino with Champagne in hand and enjoy playing the games like roulette. At the end of the video, Mars takes a jet ski around the Bellagio fountain.

"I Still Haven't Found What I Am Looking For" U2

This is probably the oldest video on the list, from Irish rockers U2. During the making of the famous Joshua Tree album, the band traveled across America and shot the music video. They filmed in Vegas after performing there. A gospel-inspired song is sung along Fremont Street, past all the flashing lights of all the casinos. A Las Vegas event chairman, Pat Christensen, said that the video changed the entire perception of the area after it was released.

"Waking Up in Vegas" Katy Perry

With Las Vegas as a backdrop, Katy Perry delivered an energetic performance. This video was for one of her earlier songs. Director Joseph Kahn directed the video and centered it on Vegas' extravagance.

A slot machine spins and Perry and her partner, Joel David Moore, win the jackpot with free spins. Next, it flashes back to the night before when they had an incredible winning streak to end all winning streaks. As a result of this, there were extravagant displays after extravagant displays along the strip. Among the highlights was Perry's drive down the strip in a Lamborghini Murcielago.

"Shots" Imagine Dragons

Another great video that needed to be on the list is a remix of the song Shots, which had its own music video, but another Nevada native band should probably be included along the way. The band goes bungee jumping in this version of the song while touring around Vegas. Unlike the typical rock band video, this video has a different tone. Las Vegas is gorgeous from the air, and the aerial shots really capture the grandeur of the city, which deserves praise.

"Money On My Mind" Sam Smith

The video for "Money On My Mind" by Sam Smith covers plenty of ground in a very simple way. You do not have to think twice when you refer to the song money on my mind as a Las Vegas song. As people play different types of casino games, Sam Smith performs this song in various casinos while they win money, wager bonuses and even lose money. The music video for "Money on My Mind" was directed by Jamie Thraves and first uploaded to YouTube on 12 January 2014. The video is three minutes and thirty-two seconds long.

"All These Things That I Have Done" The Killers

It would be remiss not to discuss their biggest musical export when talking about the best gamble videos set in Sin City. The city's arid desert area provides a stark contrast to the glitz and glamor of the city's casinos, online casinos and bright lights in "All these things I have done" by The Killers. The band is dressed as cowboys and is attacked by women armed with boomerangs in this video. This bizarre video direction was conceived by Dutch photographer Anton Corbijn, who worked previously with U2, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, and Nirvana.