Valley Cover Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" As Part Of Intimate Apple Music Home Session





Valley also celebrate their sensational single "Like 1999" becoming certified GOLD in Canada. The genesis for "Like 1999" traces back to a viral TikTok post that drove the band to finish the track in under 48 hours. Acting quickly and tying the song back to TikTok, the band worked with Canadian influencer Boman Martinez-Reid (Bomanizer) to create the official video for the track which has garnered 1.5 million streams. The song went on to eclipse over 100 million streams while breaking borders, appearing on charts in the U.S., Philippines, Korea, Japan and more. The band recently performed "Like 1999" for the 2021 MYX Awards in the Philippines.



Valley burst back into performing live last year, reconnecting with fans across North America. The band played their first American festivals last summer and sold out shows with COIN on a 17-date North American tour. The band finished the year with two epic hometown shows at The Opera House in Toronto. Valley is currently on the road performing across the U.S. for their first-ever headlining tour with multiple sold-out dates across the country.



Most recently Valley announced they will be performing at Governors Ball in New York alongside one of the most exciting festival line ups this summer. Joining Halsey, Roddy Rich, Chelsea Cutler,



Valley - comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino and Alex DiMauro - have spent the past two years developing organic buzz through a personal and intimate connection with their fans.



Valley put together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD. Cycling through moods like your favourite throwback Pinterest board, the Toronto quartet amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future. In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mike and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016), the full-length debut MAYBE (2019) and their last EP sucks to see you doing better (2020). They joined Lennon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of their 2022 JUNO Awards nomination for Group of The Year, alternative-pop band Valley share their intimate Home Session today exclusively with Apple Music. The three-track session includes a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's massive single "good 4 u" along with two Valley original songs "Cure" and "Last Birthday". Apple Music's Home Session features reimagined signature songs and thoughtful covers recorded by artists at home. The release of the Home Session follows Valley's deluxe album Last Birthday (The After Party), which includes commentary from lead singer Rob Laska, listen to the deluxe album @ Top40-Charts.com!Valley also celebrate their sensational single "Like 1999" becoming certified GOLD in Canada. The genesis for "Like 1999" traces back to a viral TikTok post that drove the band to finish the track in under 48 hours. Acting quickly and tying the song back to TikTok, the band worked with Canadian influencer Boman Martinez-Reid (Bomanizer) to create the official video for the track which has garnered 1.5 million streams. The song went on to eclipse over 100 million streams while breaking borders, appearing on charts in the U.S., Philippines, Korea, Japan and more. The band recently performed "Like 1999" for the 2021 MYX Awards in the Philippines.Valley burst back into performing live last year, reconnecting with fans across North America. The band played their first American festivals last summer and sold out shows with COIN on a 17-date North American tour. The band finished the year with two epic hometown shows at The Opera House in Toronto. Valley is currently on the road performing across the U.S. for their first-ever headlining tour with multiple sold-out dates across the country.Most recently Valley announced they will be performing at Governors Ball in New York alongside one of the most exciting festival line ups this summer. Joining Halsey, Roddy Rich, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo and others on Saturday June 11 at Citi Field, learn more information at on the Governors Ball website.Valley - comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino and Alex DiMauro - have spent the past two years developing organic buzz through a personal and intimate connection with their fans.Valley put together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD. Cycling through moods like your favourite throwback Pinterest board, the Toronto quartet amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future. In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mike and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016), the full-length debut MAYBE (2019) and their last EP sucks to see you doing better (2020). They joined Lennon Stella and The Band CAMINO on sold out tours across North America and even picked up a 2020 JUNO Award nomination in the category of "Breakthrough Group of the Year." Valley is represented by DaLyn Bauman/Patrizia Levin with Align Management and Kevin Chief " Zaruk and Simon Tikhman with The Core Entertainment.



