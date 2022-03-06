Rap Duo BlueBucksClan Releases New EP And Music Video " See The Difference"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles rap's most dynamic duo, BlueBucksClan, makes a regal and intimate foray with their first 2022 project, See The Difference, along with an accompanying video out now via Out The Blue Records / Capitol Records. On the four-track EP, Jeeezy and DJ remind fans that their cinematic lyrics and designer-draped lifestyle are peerless, while also showing them a different side of the group.



The EP opens with lead-single "Valentine's Day," a coldhearted flex issued from behind the curtains of luxury whips as the pair drop deadpan punchlines with abandon. "Victor Cruz" finds them listing every expensive stitch from head to Gucci socks over a sparse yet thumping beat. But on the title track, "See The Difference," DJ and Jeeezy reveal their most romantic sides yet. "I don't really got no time, but I make time for you," DJ raps. "I make other.... wait, but ain't no line for you." Jeeezy follows by promising vacations and high-end shoes: "Plan a trip, pack your ..., cause we gon really go / Got you out them Ugg boots, put on these Ricky O's."



The EP closes with "When We," a lustful but tender rap ballad. See The Difference is BlueBucksClan at their sharpest and most sensitive, a thematic shift that's guaranteed to turn heads. The "See The Difference" video shows what it's like to date BlueBucksClan as they pamper their ladies with a luxurious lifestyle.



See The Difference arrives after BlueBucksClan's landmark 2021. Featured on "Rappers to Watch" lists for both Complex and Billboard, they realized that promise with last year's Clan Virus 2. Each track featured their witty bars, extravagant boasts, and charismatic back-and-forth delivery. Last fall, DJ and Jeeezy brought all of the above on the road. They toured with fellow West Coast heavyweight Bino Rideaux for his On My Soul tour, captivating so many fans that they now have over 150M streams in the U.S. alone. See The Difference will surely reach even more ears, while exposing existing fans to a plusher side of BlueBucksClan's luxurious raps.



BlueBucksClan are driving Los Angeles' rap renaissance forward-slowly, steadily, and mercilessly. Since emerging in 2019, the duo of DJ and Jeeezy have captivated their city with hypnotic beats, mind-melding verbal chemistry, and vivid tales of shutting down the club while draped in designer drip. Together, these lifelong friends who met on the football field are taking the fierce sound of contemporary SoCal street rap and making it regal, bringing the hood to Beverly Hills. Each new cinematic song affirms that these two men from the rough parts of South L.A. are leveling up, wearing shoes that cost more than your rent and driving foreign cars with beautiful women riding shotgun.



