R&B Artist IDMAN Drops New Single And Music Video "Good Life"

Rihanna's very own Fenty Beauty hand-selected IDMAN in a beauty post prominently shared across the gigantic brand's socials. IDMAN has also earned widespread critical acclaim in a very short time: named by Dazed as one of "2021's Next Gen of Pop", and prominently featured in Paper Magazine, The FADER, Them, VEVO, eTalk (CTV), Complex, Revolt, Halfmoon BK, as well as securing international looks from BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop-R&B singer-songwriter IDMAN releases her new single and video "Good Life (2022)" via Arista Records. Produced by GRAMMY award-winning producer Khris Riddick-Tynes of The Rascals, in this breakup anthem, IDMAN reflects on a recent tumultuous relationship and hopes it will bring healing to listeners.IDMAN states, "'Good Life' is the breakup song I was almost too embarrassed to write. It's okay to not want to root on the people who hurt us. It's okay to feel bitter and pathetic. It's also not okay to just stay there either. Both things can be true. Bad things don't always happen to bad people, and sometimes we have to watch the people who've broken us the most, win loudly and publicly - and it's more than okay to feel fed by the universe.""I stand behind how I was feeling when I wrote it and even though a couple lines still make me cringe knowing I'm sharing this with the world, I know that I'm not alone in feeling these feelings. The song is redemptive too because in the end, I still never lost hope in the belief that my wins were coming too. I hope anyone who's ever had to watch their sty exes, and in some cases, their abusers succeed, knows that their distaste and hurt feelings are valid and justified. This song was instrumental in my healing, and I truly hope that it finds the people who it can hold in the same ways it has held me. "In the accompanying "Good Life (2022)" visual directed by Jisun Lee, who created videos for Korea's 3 top entertainment houses and for global K-Pop artists BTS, Hyukoh, Zico & NCT127, IDMAN pays homage to Ronnie Spector, famed singer of the Ronettes, who endured abuse at the hands of Phil Spector. One particular scene in the video points to the rare occasion that Phil allowed Ronnie out alone as she had to drive alongside a life-sized dummy of Spector with cigarette in mouth.It was important for IDMAN to honor Ronnie's story of survival and the remarkable advocacy she carried throughout her life. Honoring survivors has been a connecting thread in all of IDMAN's visuals that pulls all the way from her video for "Down For It", which references Thelma & Louise - illustrating what it would be like to live in a world where driving off a cliff wasn't a necessary resort in the aftermath of gender-based violence.To honor Ronnie's commitment to supporting survivors of abuse and violence, IDMAN and Golly Geng want to uplift and share some names of resources and organizations for those in need of support including Survived & Punished, Families for Justice as Healing, Community United Against Violence, Free From, and more.Rising pop-R&B singer IDMAN's sound is a melting pot of genres, with soul-stirring lyrics that connect to the deepest part of listeners. Raised in Toronto and based in Los Angeles, the much buzzed-about artist creates a unique sound of her own, with sultry R&B vocals and intentionally playful and sharp lyrics, accompanied by electrifying pop production and hard hitting beats. In just a few short months, IDMAN already gained massive support for her first two singles, "Down For It" and "Polytics", amassing over 2 million streams and counting. Recent superstar co-signs include: celebrity and pop singer WILLOW sharing a recent TikTok of IDMAN lip-syncing to WILLOW and Tyler Cole's latest track, bumping the viral video to 11.5 million+ views.Rihanna's very own Fenty Beauty hand-selected IDMAN in a beauty post prominently shared across the gigantic brand's socials. IDMAN has also earned widespread critical acclaim in a very short time: named by Dazed as one of "2021's Next Gen of Pop", and prominently featured in Paper Magazine, The FADER, Them, VEVO, eTalk (CTV), Complex, Revolt, Halfmoon BK, as well as securing international looks from BBC Radio 1, MTV Germany, and AMAKA, IDMAN has already proven she is one to watch. Her forthcoming debut EP is set to drop in Spring 2022 on Arista Records/Golly Geng.



