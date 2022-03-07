Antonio Brown Wants To Sign King Myers, Says He's "Getting It Together"





Rapper King Myers recently previewed a new music video via his Instagram account, in which Antonio Brown makes an appearance in, and also revealed that Antonio Brown told him he wants to sign him to his record label, "Cab Records". AB confirmed the news by commenting on the Instagram post saying "We still getting it together KM".



Antonio Brown is also now the president of Kanye West's Donda Sports. Wanting to further a music career, having a CEO such as Kanye West is a great factor in starting a record label, and signing a new artist seems like a great move. Let's see how things turn out for the two moving forward.




