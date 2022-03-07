NBC's "American Song Contest" Announces The 56 Artists From Across The Country





· NBC's "American Song Contest" announces the 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital, who will compete to win the country's vote for the best hit song.



· The 56 artists span a wide range of performers, from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. An incredible solo artist, duo, group or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The full list of "American Song Contest" artists can be found below.



From the producers of "Eurovision Song Contest" and "The Voice," the all-live music competition series, hosted by



· Atlantic Records will serve as the exclusive music partner for "American Song Contest" and will release the original songs featured on the series. Beginning Monday, March 21, Atlantic will release each week's new batch of songs at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.



· "Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task. Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records," said executive producer Audrey Morrissey. "We can't wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America's next big song."



·



Meet the Artists:

To learn more about each artist, visit here to view on an interactive map: https://www.nbc.com/americansongcontestmap



· Alabama: Ni/Co

· Alaska: Jewel

· American Samoa: Tenelle

· Arizona: Las Marias

· Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

· California: Sweet Taboo

· Colorado: Riker Lynch

· Connecticut: Michael Bolton

· Delaware: Nitro Nitra

· Florida: Ale Zabala

· Georgia: Stela Cole

· Guam: Jason J.

· Hawaii: Bronson Varde

· Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

· Illinois: Justin Jesso

· Indiana: UG skywalkin

· Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

· Kansas: Broderick Jones

· Kentucky: Jordan Smith

· Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

· Maine: King Kyote

· Maryland: Sisqó

· Massachusetts: Jared Lee

· Michigan: Ada LeAnn

· Minnesota: Yam Haus

· Mississippi: Keyone Starr

· Missouri:

· Montana:

· Nebraska: Jocelyn

· Nevada: The Crystal Method

· New Hampshire: MARi

· New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

· New Mexico: Khalisol

· New York: ENISA

· North Carolina: John Morgan

· North Dakota:

· Northern

· Ohio: Macy Gray

· Oklahoma: AleXa

· Oregon: courtship.

· Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

· Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

· Rhode Island: Hueston

· South Carolina:

· South Dakota: Judd Hoos

· Tennessee: Tyler Braden

· Texas: Grant Knoche

· U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

· Utah: Savannah Keyes

· Vermont: Josh Panda

· Virginia: Almira Zaky

· Washington: Allen Stone

· Washington, D.C.: NËITHER

· West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

· Wisconsin: Jake'O

· Wyoming: Ryan Charles



America's biggest televised live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon "Eurovision Song Contest," organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song.



"American Song Contest" will feature live new music performances - representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital - competing to win the country's vote for the best hit song. The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.



"American Song Contest" is executive produced by Propagate's Ben Silverman and

