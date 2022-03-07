Florence & The Machine Share New Song "Heaven Is Here" + Video





"'Heaven is Here' was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio," says Florence Welch.

"I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it's one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence & the Machine debut a new song, "Heaven is Here," today alongside a video by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde choreographed by Ryan Heffington."'Heaven is Here' was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio," says Florence Welch."I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it's one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind."



