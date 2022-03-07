Crowder Unveils 18-Track 'Milk & Honey (Deluxe)' - Out Today





The 18-track collection expands on the album's original tracklist, which featured the massive hit 'Good God Almighty' — a tune that sat atop the Billboard Christian Songschart for five consecutive weeks and landed him No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart. Adding six praiseworthy listens to the project, the



His latest single, "In The House," which is a major focus on 'Milk &



With an extensive touring schedule lined up through the end of the year,



Crowder's 'Milk &

1. Good God Almighty

2. In The House

3. He Is

4. Milk & Honey

5. Higher Power (feat. Hulvey)

6. Sweet Jesus - Crowder,

7. God Really Loves Us (feat.

8. Who's Gonna Stop The King

9. Better Than Sunshine

10. Glory, Glory (God Is Able)

11. Hallelujah For Every Broken Heart

12. The Anchor

13. King (feat.

14. Milk &

15. God Really Loves Us (Live From

16. In The House (Radio Version)

17. In The House (Acoustic)

18. In The House (Austin City Limits Live). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY nominated, genre-defying artist Crowder released his career-changing album, 'Milk & Honey,' this past summer (6.11 via sixstepsrecords/Capitol Christian Music Group), topping the Billboard Christian Albums chart and marking his third No.1 debut on the chart, overall. Now, the Texarkana-turned-ATL resident is taking the already powerful project to another level with the release of 'Milk & Honey (Deluxe)' — available everywhere today (3.4).The 18-track collection expands on the album's original tracklist, which featured the massive hit 'Good God Almighty' — a tune that sat atop the Billboard Christian Songschart for five consecutive weeks and landed him No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart. Adding six praiseworthy listens to the project, the Deluxe release includes a brand-new tune, "King (feat. Maverick City Gospel Choir)" — a stomp-heavy, gospel-infused anthem that is sure to become a fan favorite, an electric remix of the project's title track, the live version of "God Really Loves Us," which was recorded in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium earlier this year during Passion 2022, and more.His latest single, "In The House," which is a major focus on 'Milk & Honey (Deluxe),' peaked atop Mediabase's Christian Airplay radio chart last week — marking his fourth No.1 at radio and his first time having multiple, consecutive singles from the same album reach the top of the chart, overall. Not only is the radio version of the track featured on his Deluxe release, but he also gives the hip-hop-inspired production and harmony-layered hooks an acoustic spin in a more intimate version of the tune. Capping off 'Milk & Honey (Deluxe)' with an album highlight, Crowder draws all attention to the dynamic musical elements that make "In The House" a true staple at his live shows — offering a live performance version of the tune, which was recorded at Austin City Limits this past fall - a special stop on his 30+ date 'Milk & Honey' headline tour.With an extensive touring schedule lined up through the end of the year, Crowder is currently out on TobyMac's Hits Deep 2022 Tour, making stops in NYC, Denver, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more. Fans can purchase tickets to Crowder's upcoming shows by visiting crowdermusic.com.Crowder's 'Milk & Honey Deluxe' Track Listing:1. Good God Almighty2. In The House3. He Is4. Milk & Honey5. Higher Power (feat. Hulvey)6. Sweet Jesus - Crowder, Maverick City Music7. God Really Loves Us (feat. Maverick City Music) - Crowder, Dante Bowe8. Who's Gonna Stop The King9. Better Than Sunshine10. Glory, Glory (God Is Able)11. Hallelujah For Every Broken Heart12. The Anchor13. King (feat. Maverick City Gospel Choir)14. Milk & Honey (Paradis Remix)15. God Really Loves Us (Live From Passion 2022) - Passion, Crowder, Chidima16. In The House (Radio Version)17. In The House (Acoustic)18. In The House (Austin City Limits Live).



