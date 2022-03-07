Aoife O'Donovan Takes On Disney's Encanto



Listen to "







Says Aoife: "Like so many people, I spent the entire month of January with theEncanto soundtrack on repeat. I've been a fan of Lin-Manuel



The cover follows the January release of Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records),O'Donovan's acclaimed new album produced by GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens). Age Of Apathy finds O'Donovan composing astute examinations of life, love and existence that, according to The New York Times, are filled with "musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts." Pitchfork says the album "taps into the propulsion of prime Joni Mitchell: a restless mind bouncing against the blur of one's surroundings." NPR



Aoife O'Donovan will be touring Age Of Apathy throughout 2022. See full dates below, and read a new feature on Aoife O'Donovan over at The



Aoife O'Donovan operates in a thrilling musical world beyond genre. Deemed "a vocalist of unerring instinct" by The New York Times, she has previously released two critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including In the Magic Hour, which Rolling Stone hailed for its "Impressionistic, atmospheric songs [that] relay their narratives against gorgeous pastoral backdrops."

A savvy and generous collaborator, Aoife is one third of the group I'm With Her with bandmates Sara Watkins and

O'Donovan spent the preceding decade as co-founder and frontwoman of the string band, Crooked Still and is the featured vocalist and a songwriting contributor on The Goat Rodeo Sessions - the group with Yo-Yo Ma,



AGE OF APATHY

Sister Starling

B61

Phoenix

Age Of Apathy

Elevators

Prodigal Daughter

Galahad

Town Of Mercy

Lucky Star

What Do You Want From Yourself?

Passengers



SPRING 2022 DATES

March 5 - Albany, NY - Swyer Theatre %

March 18-25 - Miami, FL - Cayamo Cruise

March 25 - Charleston, SC - Charleston

March 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ~

March 27 - Asheville, NC - The

March 29 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium ~

April 7 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage ^

April 8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater

April 9 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Arts ^

April 10 - Carmel, CA - Sunset Center ^

April 12 -

April 13 - La Jolla, CA - The Loft

April 14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour ^

April 15 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia Piper Theatre ^

May 13 - Hamilton, MT - Bitterroot Performing Arts Center ^

May 14 - Denver, CO - First Baptist Church ^

May 25 - Washington DC - The Kennedy Center Concert Hall !

May 26 - Washington DC - The Kennedy Center Concert Hall !

June 16-19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Aug 26 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekender

% support from

^ support from Taylor Ashton

~ supporting Gregory Alan Isakov

! performing with the



2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

June 2 - Manchester, UK - Hallé St. Peter's

June 3 - Dublin, IRE -

June 4 - Cork, IRE - St. Luke's

June 5 - Belfast, UK - The

June 7 - Budapest, HU - House of Hungarian Music

June 8 - Vienna, AT - Haus Der Musik

June 10 - Copenhagen, DK - CPH Americana

June 11 - Stockholm, SE - STHLM Americana

June 12 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Americana

October 28 - Copenhagen, DK - Musikhuset

Oct 31 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2

Nov 1 - Birmingham, UK - St. Paul's Church

Nov 2 - London, UK - Barbican New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like so many parents with young children, Aoife O'Donovan listens to lots of children's movie soundtracks. Today, however, she pays tribute to one of her new favorites with a special cover version of " What Else Can I Do? ", the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned original song from Disney's Encanto. Aoife's version strips down the original's ecstatic arrangement, imbuing a philosophical thoroughness to the song as it patiently builds from a sparse acoustic pulse to a sweeping chorus accented by ribbons of cello and subtly urgent percussion. It's further evidence of Aoife's unique gift for putting her own unique spin on beloved songs.Listen to " What Else Can I Do? " below. All proceeds go to Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement organization that unites Latino, immigrant, and allied communities to promote social and economic justice. More info here:https://www.mifamiliavota.org/Says Aoife: "Like so many people, I spent the entire month of January with theEncanto soundtrack on repeat. I've been a fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda for many years, and this new collection of songs just wove themselves into my head in a way that I loved. After singing along to Isabella's song a million times and falling in love with the nature filled lyrics, I decided to work up a little acoustic version. " What Else Can I Do? " features Eric Jacobsen on cello and Griffin Goldsmith on drums."The cover follows the January release of Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records),O'Donovan's acclaimed new album produced by GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens). Age Of Apathy finds O'Donovan composing astute examinations of life, love and existence that, according to The New York Times, are filled with "musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts." Pitchfork says the album "taps into the propulsion of prime Joni Mitchell: a restless mind bouncing against the blur of one's surroundings." NPR Music says O'Donovan "paints portraits of America like Simon and Garfunkel" as "her gorgeous voice floats through the arrangements like a clarinet."Aoife O'Donovan will be touring Age Of Apathy throughout 2022. See full dates below, and read a new feature on Aoife O'Donovan over at The Boston Globe, where she discusses making the "subtly expansive and exploratory" new album, shooting music videos in Joshua Tree, and making a long-awaited return to live performance.Aoife O'Donovan operates in a thrilling musical world beyond genre. Deemed "a vocalist of unerring instinct" by The New York Times, she has previously released two critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including In the Magic Hour, which Rolling Stone hailed for its "Impressionistic, atmospheric songs [that] relay their narratives against gorgeous pastoral backdrops."A savvy and generous collaborator, Aoife is one third of the group I'm With Her with bandmates Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. The trio's debut album, See You Around, was hailed as "willfully open-hearted" by NPR Music. I'm With Her earned an Americana Music Association Award in 2019 for Duo/Group of the Year, and a Grammy-award in 2020 for Best American Roots Song.O'Donovan spent the preceding decade as co-founder and frontwoman of the string band, Crooked Still and is the featured vocalist and a songwriting contributor on The Goat Rodeo Sessions - the group with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile. She has appeared as a featured vocalist with over a dozen symphonies including the National Symphony Orchestra, written for Alison Krauss, performed with jazz trumpeter Dave Douglas, and spent a decade as a regular contributor to the radio variety shows "Live From Here" and "A Prairie Home Companion."AGE OF APATHYSister StarlingB61PhoenixAge Of ApathyElevatorsProdigal DaughterGalahadTown Of MercyLucky StarWhat Do You Want From Yourself?PassengersSPRING 2022 DATESMarch 5 - Albany, NY - Swyer Theatre %March 18-25 - Miami, FL - Cayamo CruiseMarch 25 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall ~March 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ~March 27 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~March 29 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium ~April 7 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage ^April 8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall ^April 9 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Arts ^April 10 - Carmel, CA - Sunset Center ^April 12 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre ^April 13 - La Jolla, CA - The LoftApril 14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour ^April 15 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia Piper Theatre ^May 13 - Hamilton, MT - Bitterroot Performing Arts Center ^May 14 - Denver, CO - First Baptist Church ^May 25 - Washington DC - The Kennedy Center Concert Hall !May 26 - Washington DC - The Kennedy Center Concert Hall !June 16-19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass FestivalAug 26 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekender% support from Yasmin Williams^ support from Taylor Ashton~ supporting Gregory Alan Isakov! performing with the National Symphony Orchestra, Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Moses Sumney2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATESJune 2 - Manchester, UK - Hallé St. Peter'sJune 3 - Dublin, IRE - Liberty HallJune 4 - Cork, IRE - St. Luke'sJune 5 - Belfast, UK - The Black BoxJune 7 - Budapest, HU - House of Hungarian MusicJune 8 - Vienna, AT - Haus Der MusikJune 10 - Copenhagen, DK - CPH AmericanaJune 11 - Stockholm, SE - STHLM AmericanaJune 12 - Oslo, NO - Oslo AmericanaOctober 28 - Copenhagen, DK - MusikhusetOct 31 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2Nov 1 - Birmingham, UK - St. Paul's ChurchNov 2 - London, UK - Barbican Milton Court Concert Hall.



