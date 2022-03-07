Aoife O'Donovan Takes On Disney's Encanto

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like so many parents with young children, Aoife O'Donovan listens to lots of children's movie soundtracks. Today, however, she pays tribute to one of her new favorites with a special cover version of "What Else Can I Do?", the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned original song from Disney's Encanto. Aoife's version strips down the original's ecstatic arrangement, imbuing a philosophical thoroughness to the song as it patiently builds from a sparse acoustic pulse to a sweeping chorus accented by ribbons of cello and subtly urgent percussion. It's further evidence of Aoife's unique gift for putting her own unique spin on beloved songs.
Listen to "What Else Can I Do?" below. All proceeds go to Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement organization that unites Latino, immigrant, and allied communities to promote social and economic justice. More info here:https://www.mifamiliavota.org/
Says Aoife: "Like so many people, I spent the entire month of January with theEncanto soundtrack on repeat. I've been a fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda for many years, and this new collection of songs just wove themselves into my head in a way that I loved. After singing along to Isabella's song a million times and falling in love with the nature filled lyrics, I decided to work up a little acoustic version. "What Else Can I Do?" features Eric Jacobsen on cello and Griffin Goldsmith on drums."
The cover follows the January release of Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records),O'Donovan's acclaimed new album produced by GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens). Age Of Apathy finds O'Donovan composing astute examinations of life, love and existence that, according to The New York Times, are filled with "musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts." Pitchfork says the album "taps into the propulsion of prime Joni Mitchell: a restless mind bouncing against the blur of one's surroundings." NPR Music says O'Donovan "paints portraits of America like Simon and Garfunkel" as "her gorgeous voice floats through the arrangements like a clarinet."
Aoife O'Donovan will be touring Age Of Apathy throughout 2022. See full dates below, and read a new feature on Aoife O'Donovan over at The Boston Globe, where she discusses making the "subtly expansive and exploratory" new album, shooting music videos in Joshua Tree, and making a long-awaited return to live performance.
Aoife O'Donovan operates in a thrilling musical world beyond genre. Deemed "a vocalist of unerring instinct" by The New York Times, she has previously released two critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including In the Magic Hour, which Rolling Stone hailed for its "Impressionistic, atmospheric songs [that] relay their narratives against gorgeous pastoral backdrops."
A savvy and generous collaborator, Aoife is one third of the group I'm With Her with bandmates Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. The trio's debut album, See You Around, was hailed as "willfully open-hearted" by NPR Music. I'm With Her earned an Americana Music Association Award in 2019 for Duo/Group of the Year, and a Grammy-award in 2020 for Best American Roots Song.
O'Donovan spent the preceding decade as co-founder and frontwoman of the string band, Crooked Still and is the featured vocalist and a songwriting contributor on The Goat Rodeo Sessions - the group with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile. She has appeared as a featured vocalist with over a dozen symphonies including the National Symphony Orchestra, written for Alison Krauss, performed with jazz trumpeter Dave Douglas, and spent a decade as a regular contributor to the radio variety shows "Live From Here" and "A Prairie Home Companion."
AGE OF APATHY
Sister Starling
B61
Phoenix
Age Of Apathy
Elevators
Prodigal Daughter
Galahad
Town Of Mercy
Lucky Star
What Do You Want From Yourself?
Passengers
SPRING 2022 DATES
March 5 - Albany, NY - Swyer Theatre %
March 18-25 - Miami, FL - Cayamo Cruise
March 25 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall ~
March 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ~
March 27 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~
March 29 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium ~
April 7 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage ^
April 8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall ^
April 9 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Arts ^
April 10 - Carmel, CA - Sunset Center ^
April 12 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre ^
April 13 - La Jolla, CA - The Loft
April 14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour ^
April 15 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia Piper Theatre ^
May 13 - Hamilton, MT - Bitterroot Performing Arts Center ^
May 14 - Denver, CO - First Baptist Church ^
May 25 - Washington DC - The Kennedy Center Concert Hall !
May 26 - Washington DC - The Kennedy Center Concert Hall !
June 16-19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival
Aug 26 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekender
% support from Yasmin Williams
^ support from Taylor Ashton
~ supporting Gregory Alan Isakov
! performing with the National Symphony Orchestra, Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Moses Sumney
2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
June 2 - Manchester, UK - Hallé St. Peter's
June 3 - Dublin, IRE - Liberty Hall
June 4 - Cork, IRE - St. Luke's
June 5 - Belfast, UK - The Black Box
June 7 - Budapest, HU - House of Hungarian Music
June 8 - Vienna, AT - Haus Der Musik
June 10 - Copenhagen, DK - CPH Americana
June 11 - Stockholm, SE - STHLM Americana
June 12 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Americana
October 28 - Copenhagen, DK - Musikhuset
Oct 31 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2
Nov 1 - Birmingham, UK - St. Paul's Church
Nov 2 - London, UK - Barbican Milton Court Concert Hall.