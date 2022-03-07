Nothing More & Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining US Tour For Spring & Summer 2022





See full list of the band's upcoming live shows and ticket information at https://www.askingalexandria.com and https://community.nothingmore.net/tour?k=2cacef3c New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today critically acclaimed bands NOTHING MORE and Asking Alexandria announced a co-headlining North American tour starting this spring, produced by Live Nation. The tour is set to kick off in Kansas City, MO on May 13 and end in Houston, TX on June 19, with other stops planned in Nashville, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more - see full list of dates below. The tour will see two of the most celebrated rock bands today join forces to dominate stages, at a monumental time in both band's careers. After their multiple GRAMMY nominations for 2017's Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More are set to release their highly-anticipated follow-up album this year via Better Noise Music, with the first offerings expected to drop in the coming weeks. Fans will be treated to multiple songs from the project leading up to its release, showcasing the band's artistic evolution over the past few years and how their sonic statements uniquely fit into today's soundscape. Meanwhile, Asking Alexandria will perform new music from their latest critically acclaimed album See What's On The Insideand companion EP Never Gonna Learn, both from Better Noise Music. The album's first single "Alone Again,"gave the band their first-ever #1 at U.S. radio, with the song also debuting to the band's best streaming performance for the first month period in August. The second single, "Never Gonna Learn," is on track to continue that success, already Top 15 at U.S. radio. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the tour starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8 for the Citi and Artist presales, Wednesday, March 9 for the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales, Thursday, March 10 for the venue and local presales, and Friday, March 11 for the Citi Preferred and general on sale. All ticket sale times begin at 10AM local time. For more information on the tour, visit https://nothingmore.net/ and https://www.askingalexandria.com.Eager to connect with fans on the road in 2022, Asking Alexandria founding member Ben Bruce stated, "This spring and summer we are finally getting back to doing what we love. We are finally hitting the road again and we will be bringing our biggest stage show yet with us. Asking Alexandria and our friends in NOTHING MORE will be teaming up and co-headlining across North America alongside Atreyu and Eva Under Fire. We have missed playing for you all so much and we can't wait to get back out there and see you all. We will be playing songs from the very beginning of our career all the way through to our latest album See What's On the Inside. See you all soon."Detroit-based, female-fronted rock band Eva Under Fire, who are set to open the tour, recently released " Unstoppable ", a passion-filled track about an untouchable love, ahead of their Better Noise Music label debut album Love, Drugs & Misery, available for pre-order now. It followed three previously released songs from the album - "Blow (Featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)", "Comatose (Featuring Jonathan Dörr of Ego Kill Talent)",and "Heroin(e)" - which gave a dynamic preview of the forthcoming project, spanning from anthemic and aggressive to heartbreakingly vulnerable, in both sound and lyrics.NOTHING MORE & ASKING ALEXANDRIA "USA Tour 2022" Dates:May 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown TheatreMay 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The CriterionMay 15 - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomMay 17 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleMay 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New OrleansMay 20 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing CompanyMay 21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to RockvilleMay 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AEMay 24 - Rochester, NY - Main Street ArmoryMay 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The FillmoreMay 27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont TheaterMay 28 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at OakdaleMay 29 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander ArenaMay 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music CenterJune 1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music WorksJune 3 - Chicago, IL - The RivieraJune 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National CentreJune 5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora TheaterJune 7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore DetroitJune 8 - Madison, WI - The SylveeJune 9 - St. Louis, MO - The PageantJune 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumJune 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexJune 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of BluesJune 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenJune 19 - Houston, TX - House of BluesSee full list of the band's upcoming live shows and ticket information at https://www.askingalexandria.com and https://community.nothingmore.net/tour?k=2cacef3c



