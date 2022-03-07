Peter Doherty (Of The Libertines / Babyshambles) & Frederic Lo Release Video For Pop Piano Ballad "The Epidemiologist"





"When Frédéric and I were sitting at the kitchen table writing with guitars, we wanted the feel of The Last of The International Playboys or Everyday is Like Sunday,"



The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime is available now for pre-order/pre-save. "The Epidemiologist," along with previous singles "You Can't Keep It From Me Forever" and "The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime," are also available to stream and download. Physical CDs, vinyl (in multiple colors), cassette, and digital download, along with exclusive and signed items are available. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo have released their new single for "The Epidemiologist," the latest track lifted from the pair's forthcoming album The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime due out March 18th via Strap Originals. The single speaks to being optimistic through difficult times and is accompanied by a new music video, filmed and directed by Roger Sargent (The Libertines, Fat White Family, Baxter Dury)."When Frédéric and I were sitting at the kitchen table writing with guitars, we wanted the feel of The Last of The International Playboys or Everyday is Like Sunday," Peter shares. "There are a number of references in the lyrics to films, writers and books. It's about hope when things are a mess." Frédéric adds, "It was one of the first songs I played to Peter but it was the last one we finished. Pop and a bit classical."The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime is available now for pre-order/pre-save. "The Epidemiologist," along with previous singles "You Can't Keep It From Me Forever" and "The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime," are also available to stream and download. Physical CDs, vinyl (in multiple colors), cassette, and digital download, along with exclusive and signed items are available.



