Carolina Country Music Fest In Myrtle Beach Releases Lineup And Schedule

Visit www.ccmf.com for tickets including multi-day admission passes and single-day entry to the McDonald's MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Top40 Charts) Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF), the East Coast's largest outdoor country music fest and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award Nominee, has unveiled the lineup of the highly anticipated 2022 festival. CCMF 2022 will take place June 9 - 12, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., home to 60 miles of beautiful coastline, and will feature more than 30 of country music's hottest artists across four unique stages along the shores of Myrtle Beach. Major headliners appearing on the Coors Light Main Stage include ACM 'Entertainer of the Year Award Winner' Luke Bryan, ACM 'Artist of the Decade' Jason Aldean, 'Grammy-Award Winner' Keith Urban and chart-topping country music singer/songwriter Chase Rice.CCMF 2022 will take place June 9 - 12, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., home to 60 miles of beautiful coastline.In addition, the Coors Light Main Stage will be home to Chris Lane, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, LOCASH, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, The Marshall Tucker Band, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes, Rodney Atkins, Frank Ray, Brittney Spencer, Jukebox Rehab, Lewis Brice, Neon Union and more.The Crown Royal Stage will host Jameson Rodgers, Cooper Alan, Deana Carter, Chase Matthew, The Davisson Brothers Band, Lily Rose, Warrick McZeke, Laci Kaye Booth, Lauren Hall, Diamonds and Whiskey, Gillian Smith, Taylor Ingle and more."We have an unbelievable lineup for our fans. The response has been amazing - we're almost sold out," said Bob Durkin, President of Carolina Country Music Fest, "We're excited and looking forward to a great time in Myrtle Beach in June."Fans can make the most of their CCMF experience by downloading the official Carolina Country App on Apple and Google Play for artist performance schedules and to build their own custom CCMF schedule.CCMF will be held at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach and spans 18 acres of coastal area from the Boardwalk to Kings Highway. For more on planning a trip to The Beach for CCMF and a music-filled summer vacation, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com.More stages and artists will be released featuring songwriters; up-and-coming artists; surprise and delight pop-up shows; emerging local talent; and the winner from the national Reverb Nation CCMF Battle of the Bands.Visit www.ccmf.com for tickets including multi-day admission passes and single-day entry to the McDonald's Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert powered by Visit Myrtle Beach and presented by One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. Grand Strand residents can scoop up a Thursday Night discount ticket for the kick-off to summer party at The Bowery or RipTydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar.



