Snoop Dogg To Join FaZe Clan's Board Of Directors And Becomes Newest Talent Member





FaZe Clan announced on October 25, 2021, that it will merge with BRPM, a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close in

"The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family. As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming," said Kai Henry, Chief Strategy Officer of FaZe Clan. "Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases."

"It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,'' said Snoop Dogg, Entertainment Icon. "The youth identifies with their brand and that's something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together."

"As I've been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,'' said Cordell Broadus, Creative Consultant, Channel 21. "When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can't wait for the world to see what we are about to do."



Beyond becoming a talent member of FaZe Clan,







An Entertainment



FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today that the entertainment icon, avid gamer, and owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg will become a member of FaZe Clan's talent network and, upon closing of the previously announced business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), will join FaZe Clan's board of directors. Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan's robust talent collective of gamers, creators, entertainers and esports professionals, and will represent FaZe Clan with the official name "FaZe Snoop." As the latest talent member of FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan's platform.FaZe Clan announced on October 25, 2021, that it will merge with BRPM, a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close in Spring 2022. In his role as a director, Snoop Dogg will bring his extensive entertainment industry insights and his passion for Web3, gaming and culture as FaZe Clan charts its course as a public company. A full list of the expected post-merger Board of Directors will be announced later this month."The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family. As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming," said Kai Henry, Chief Strategy Officer of FaZe Clan. "Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.""It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,'' said Snoop Dogg, Entertainment Icon. "The youth identifies with their brand and that's something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.""As I've been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,'' said Cordell Broadus, Creative Consultant, Channel 21. "When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can't wait for the world to see what we are about to do."Beyond becoming a talent member of FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will also launch a community outreach program centered around charitable activities that support youth. A display of this community outreach collaboration took place during Super Bowl weekend in February, where FaZe members played in a co-branded FaZe Clan x NFL flag football game and for each team's participation, $25,000 per team was donated to youth sports. FaZe Clan's donation went to Snoop Dogg's Youth Football League. Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan's talent collective of over 85 members which consists of world-class gamers, influential content creators and personalities whose following expands beyond the world of gaming. Members include NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," and Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and as part of the roster, they represent FaZe Clan in the gaming community and across the converging media and entertainment industries.An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has released 20 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including TBS, Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer, Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka "FaZe Offset." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.



