Brooklyn Bowl Announces 3rd Annual Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion At SXSW 2022 With Barrie, Black Lips, Pom Pom Squad + More

SXSW is a marathon for both performers and the crews that help them put on multiple shows a day all around the city. The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion will feature the Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge, open to thousands of bands and crew members, to give a place of reprieve during the annual conglomeration of film, media, music festivals and more. Furthering Brooklyn Bowl's mission of minimizing waste products in the live music space, each attendee will be provided with a co-branded reusable cup from MiiR, which will be the only cup used during the event (use of straws, single-use plastics, and other wasteful products will be minimized during the event). The reusable cups are also free for all guests to take home. Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion 2022 partners include Crown Royal, MiiR, Ernie Ball, Liquid Death and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Brooklyn Bowl announces the third installment of their event "Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion" for SXSW 2022 on March 18th + 19th at Austin's Empire Control Room & Garage. The multi-day music event will feature live performances from over 16 diverse artists, curated by Relix and Consequence of Sound, reflecting the variety of music Brooklyn Bowl brings to the world.The two-day event will welcome newcomers and established acts such as Barrie, Black Lips, The Bright Light Social Hour, Claud, Ezra Furman, Geese, Heartless Bastards, Jackie Venson, Laundry Day, Midlake, Neal Francis, Pom Pom Squad, Seratones, S.G. Goodman and White Denim. The event will also feature a special celebration of The Grateful Dead with the Relix-curated superjam featuring Susto Es Muerto With Lureto (Grateful Dead Tribute With Special Guests).SXSW is a marathon for both performers and the crews that help them put on multiple shows a day all around the city. The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion will feature the Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge, open to thousands of bands and crew members, to give a place of reprieve during the annual conglomeration of film, media, music festivals and more. Furthering Brooklyn Bowl's mission of minimizing waste products in the live music space, each attendee will be provided with a co-branded reusable cup from MiiR, which will be the only cup used during the event (use of straws, single-use plastics, and other wasteful products will be minimized during the event). The reusable cups are also free for all guests to take home. Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion 2022 partners include Crown Royal, MiiR, Ernie Ball, Liquid Death and more.



