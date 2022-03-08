Natalie Hemby Hits The Road As Special Guest On Maren Morris' 2022 Humble Quest Tour





Hemby and Morris are frequent collaborators and co-members of country music supergroup The



Hemby will perform a 45-minute full band set of songs from 'Pins and Needles' and more. She recently performed her song "Radio Silence" on The Late Late Show with



Hemby joins Morris on the following dates:

Wed., Aug. 10 | Huntington Bank Pavillion | Chicago, IL

Thurs., Aug. 11 | St. Louis

Fri., Aug. 12 | TCU Amphitheater | Indianapolis, IN

Sat., Aug. 13 | BMO Harris Pavillion | Milwaukee, WI



Hemby is also slated to perform at Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, FL on April 21st, MerleFest in Wilkesboro, NC on April 29th, and at Red Wing New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This August, 2x GRAMMY-winner Natalie Hemby will join Maren Morris as a special guest on her 2022 Humble Quest Tour. Hemby will open for Morris on a four-show run through the Midwest, kicking off on Wed., Aug. 10 at Huntington Bank Pavillion in Chicago, IL and wrapping in Milwaukee, WI on Sat., Aug. 13 at BMO Harris Pavillion.Hemby and Morris are frequent collaborators and co-members of country music supergroup The Highwomen which also includes Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires. The pair co-wrote "Heart Condition" which was featured on Hemby's critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Pins and Needles,' and " Nervous " which is featured on Morris' upcoming album 'Humble Quest,' among others.Hemby will perform a 45-minute full band set of songs from 'Pins and Needles' and more. She recently performed her song "Radio Silence" on The Late Late Show with James Corden following performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Watch Hemby's recent TV performance, here: youtu.be/Bqyue7uk2As.Hemby joins Morris on the following dates:Wed., Aug. 10 | Huntington Bank Pavillion | Chicago, ILThurs., Aug. 11 | St. Louis Music Park | St. Louis, MOFri., Aug. 12 | TCU Amphitheater | Indianapolis, INSat., Aug. 13 | BMO Harris Pavillion | Milwaukee, WIHemby is also slated to perform at Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, FL on April 21st, MerleFest in Wilkesboro, NC on April 29th, and at Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon, VA on June 24th. For tickets and more information on Hemby's upcoming tour dates, visit nataliehemby.com/tour.



