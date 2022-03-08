Vince Staples Releases Music Video For "Magic" Off Of Forthcoming Album





Vince Staples today debuted the video for "Magic," the first single off his forthcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart due out in April via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. Filmed by Prettybird directing duo KENTEN, the visual features a series of one-take shots with camera movement that shows Vince's day from a surrealist perspective, allowing the viewer to see everything around him as an observer. Making its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Hip Hop and the ViacomCBS Times Square billboards, the video for "Magic" is available to watch @ Top40-Chatys.com! Produced by Mustard, "Magic" is a celebration of how Staples was able to beat the inner city blues and a system designed to keep him seeped in the adversity he was raised in. "It's handshakes and hugs when I come around," he raps just before acknowledging that there are foes around who don't enjoy seeing him win. "I think it'll put the listener in a good state of mind," Staples says. "The mood of it defines the project." Last month, Staples began his run as supporting act on Tyler, the Creator's 34-date North American Call Me If You Get Lost tour, which also features Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. Rolling Stone called Staples' performance in Phoenix "a welcome reminder of the durability and longevity of his output over the past few years," while The Dallas Observer raved "Vince Staples absolutely killed it" in Dallas and The Star Tribune said his performance in Minneapolis "went over big," adding "the location [of the stage] lent a more intimate, personable power to Staples' imaginative songs like 'The Shining' and '74'." The celebrated rapper will also return to Coachella to perform this April on the 17th and 24th.




