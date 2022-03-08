Chris Ahlman's Brand New Album 'Once Upon A Rhyme' Streaming Now On All Major Platforms



Chris Ahlman releases his brand new album 'Once Upon A Rhyme' available to stream and buy on all major platforms.

Chris Ahlman started picking up steam young and never stopped. His latest album, streamed over 500,000 times and called Once Upon A Rhyme, came out in late 2021. It's an Americana album that ticks all the boxes of the genre but does it with Ahlman's own stamp, and the stamp of his impressive collaborators.

According to Chris, "It was an amazing process, working with a couple Grammy-recognized artists including Kerry Marx on electric guitars who played in Johnny Cash's band and currently serves as Music Director at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville." It also billed Kerry's wife, Catherine, on keys. Her credits are also impressive, having played on Willie Nelson's last album.

This album is truly a collaboration amongst titans: "This is the second album I have done with Grammy- recognized producer Cliff Goldmacher (Ke$ha, Lisa Loeb)." It's also a collaboration between two staple locales of the music industry, recorded half in Northern California and half in Nashville.

Ahlman began playing for free pizza and beer actually on his college campus (Cal, no big deal). After college he played for tips until someone found him and got him an audition for a weekly gig at the Hilton. He muses, "From there things just took off with my music."




