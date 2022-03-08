New York Jazz Master With New Hampshire Roots Comes Home





For tickets and information, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from Boston. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) He was born and raised in Hudson, New Hampshire. He moved to New York to attend NYU and fine-tune his jazz skills. Now an acclaimed jazz musician, Alex Minasian returns to his home state this Friday, March 11, to perform at Jaffrey's The Park Theatre with his star-filled quartet.With two degrees from NYU, Alex Minasian has, at a remarkably young age, established himself as a versatile pianist, educator, and impresario in many different musical genres. As a pianist, Alex has studied with some of the greatest pianists in jazz history, including Hank Jones, Don Friedman, and James Williams, and has performed in most of the country's most famous jazz rooms, such as Birdland, the Blue Note, Cafe Carlyle, Yoshi's, Bohemian Caverns Iridium, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, the Village Vanguard, and the Apollo Theater.He has shared the stage with such legends as James Ingram, Arturo Sandoval, ?UESTLOVE, Sam Moore, Marylin McCoo, Curtis Fuller, Hank Jones, Clark Terry, and such jazz greats as Brian Lynch, Billy Pierce, Kenny Washington, Annie Ross, Sheila Jordan, Gary Bartz, and Hugh Masekela.Alex Minasian brings his quartet of jazz talent from New York to Jaffrey's Park Theatre's acoustically acclaimed stage on March 11. The concert begins at 7:30pm in the Eppes Auditorium. Reserved seats are $20, $25, and $30.The theatre's new performance and bar space, The Lounge, will be open 60 minutes before showtime.For tickets and information, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from Boston.



