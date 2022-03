Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Announce New Collaboration 'Sweetest Pie'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are set to premiere their new collaboration "Sweetest Pie" on Friday, March 11.After teasing the duet in Instagram posts on Sunday, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the single's cover in a new tweet. Megan Thee Stallion is also set to join Dua Lipa on her current "Future Nostalgia Tour."The two will perform together on the dates below.Tour Dates:3/15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *#3/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *#3/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *#