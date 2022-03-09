Emerging Producer smokingsforcoolpeople Delivers The Pulsing R&B Single 'Excuse Me' Ft. Zara Sykes





Lifted from his forthcoming new mixtape 'Damian', which is set to arrive this summer, 'Excuse Me' perfectly encapsulates the warm and breezy textures he has developed over the last few years. Filled with a light and airy production, elevated by Skyes' stellar vocal performance, he is staking a claim as one of the more distinctive and exciting names arriving right now.



Speaking about the release, "This track is an ode to and paying homage to Zapp and Roger's 'Computer Love'. Both of us are children of the 80s who grew up listening to songs such as this along with the 90s R&B and hip-hop. We wanted to take a track like 'Computer Love' with all its technological prowess for its time, and to put a contemporary feel to it."



Starting at the tender age of 6 years old, Christof began his musical journey as a singer, initially performing in church. His vocal abilities were quickly recognised by his uncle who, as a music producer, eventually moved to the USA from



The time spent in South Carolina afforded them hours in a recording studio to cut demo tapes which were then used as auditions for many groups such as 'Immature' and earned him a place on the television programme 'Star Search'. Unfortunately, this was short-lived, by the age of 12 Christof was shipped off to the UK where he returned to church choir, taking on lead roles as a vocalist. The passion for music and performance grew, leading Christof to enrol in an HND with 'Access To Music', where he studied his craft and developed himself as a songwriter and performer.



Christof signed his first development deal with Downtown Artists in London where he was afforded the opportunities to perform, write and build his fan base. Developing his knowledge and understanding of music theory was always at the forefront of his mind and shortly after his time with Downtown Artists, Christof took some more time to study and was signed to another development deal, this time with The Animal Farm.



More recently Christof wanted to explore his songwriting, so entered a competition with Birmingham



Since 2019 Christof has been polishing his song-writing abilities and went on to study his Masters in Commercial



Shortly After Graduating Christof secured an internship with 2Sense Music's 'The Sync Report' where within one month he was promoted to lead editor of the podcast and TV show demonstrating his drive, professionalism and most importantly the quality of his work. On signing his first Sync Deal with Hook & Co, Christof's hopes to capitalize on the commercial briefs he receives from both Tileyard and Hook & Co by making as many cuts as possible throughout 2022.



Zara Sykes, UK Artist began writing songs and poems at the tender age of 9 years old.

Rapping since the age of 10 and once in her teens, Sykes truly began to enjoy her artform. A rapper, songwriter, entertainer, this female has never wanted to be pigeon-holed.

Sykes has worked with Grammy nominated producer's formerly known as Ecks music and artist such as Yelitza, Mendi,

More recently Sykes featured on track :Blxck Pride (Queens Edition) produced by: Club FRSHRZ with Coco7, Dee Lush, Zara Sykes, Keesha Simpson, Miss Ranger, Sharnacane.

In 2010 Zara Sykes opened a concert for inspiration Mary J Blige. She also supported Jay Z & Kanye West's Watch the Throne (Birmingham LG Arena) Tour in 2012.

In 2014 Zara Sykes received her first official award 'Inspiring Entertainment & Achievement Award' this was awarded by Be Inspired Youth Award in association with Somewhereto and AJN's Annual Gala. Zara Sykes also rapped with another inspiration, Adina Howard, on the track 'Freak Like Me' at the Mvisas. With the support of Regents street Records, Zara Sykes is certainly in good company!

www.facebook.com/christof.jennings

www.instagram.com/christofjennings

www.facebook.com/zara.sykes.1

www.instagram.com/zarasykes

twitter.com/sykesmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a sound that looks to pay homage to the smooth and romantic sound of 80s era R&B, emerging producer Christof Jennings aka smokingsforcoolpeople has now delivered his new heartfelt swoon 'Excuse Me', featuring guest vocals from Zara Sykes, and co-composer and guitarist Ben Bartlett.Lifted from his forthcoming new mixtape 'Damian', which is set to arrive this summer, 'Excuse Me' perfectly encapsulates the warm and breezy textures he has developed over the last few years. Filled with a light and airy production, elevated by Skyes' stellar vocal performance, he is staking a claim as one of the more distinctive and exciting names arriving right now.Speaking about the release, "This track is an ode to and paying homage to Zapp and Roger's 'Computer Love'. Both of us are children of the 80s who grew up listening to songs such as this along with the 90s R&B and hip-hop. We wanted to take a track like 'Computer Love' with all its technological prowess for its time, and to put a contemporary feel to it."Starting at the tender age of 6 years old, Christof began his musical journey as a singer, initially performing in church. His vocal abilities were quickly recognised by his uncle who, as a music producer, eventually moved to the USA from Jamaica to seek out new opportunitiesThe time spent in South Carolina afforded them hours in a recording studio to cut demo tapes which were then used as auditions for many groups such as 'Immature' and earned him a place on the television programme 'Star Search'. Unfortunately, this was short-lived, by the age of 12 Christof was shipped off to the UK where he returned to church choir, taking on lead roles as a vocalist. The passion for music and performance grew, leading Christof to enrol in an HND with 'Access To Music', where he studied his craft and developed himself as a songwriter and performer.Christof signed his first development deal with Downtown Artists in London where he was afforded the opportunities to perform, write and build his fan base. Developing his knowledge and understanding of music theory was always at the forefront of his mind and shortly after his time with Downtown Artists, Christof took some more time to study and was signed to another development deal, this time with The Animal Farm.More recently Christof wanted to explore his songwriting, so entered a competition with Birmingham Music Awards and won a place on the 2020 Marrakech song-writing camp, organised by Tileyard Education. The week spent in Morocco was an eye opener, it gave him the opportunity to meet people of the same mindset, collaborate with producers and songwriters. The results from the camp were successful and resulted in two releases, one of which was signed to Sony/ATV for the Love - Island USA T.V programme.Since 2019 Christof has been polishing his song-writing abilities and went on to study his Masters in Commercial Music Production at Tileyard Education when he graduated in the summer of 2021 with Distinction.Shortly After Graduating Christof secured an internship with 2Sense Music's 'The Sync Report' where within one month he was promoted to lead editor of the podcast and TV show demonstrating his drive, professionalism and most importantly the quality of his work. On signing his first Sync Deal with Hook & Co, Christof's hopes to capitalize on the commercial briefs he receives from both Tileyard and Hook & Co by making as many cuts as possible throughout 2022.Zara Sykes, UK Artist began writing songs and poems at the tender age of 9 years old.Rapping since the age of 10 and once in her teens, Sykes truly began to enjoy her artform. A rapper, songwriter, entertainer, this female has never wanted to be pigeon-holed.Sykes has worked with Grammy nominated producer's formerly known as Ecks music and artist such as Yelitza, Mendi, Vanessa Pearson, Tarnz Sturridge, Cassie Rowe, Soundmasters, Redstarr and KID the Artist, Raju, Superbamz, Eye to Eye (Rest in peace Loui) and Kurly to name a few. Her Album Oxygen covers a variety of topics; tracks to appease her audience.More recently Sykes featured on track :Blxck Pride (Queens Edition) produced by: Club FRSHRZ with Coco7, Dee Lush, Zara Sykes, Keesha Simpson, Miss Ranger, Sharnacane.In 2010 Zara Sykes opened a concert for inspiration Mary J Blige. She also supported Jay Z & Kanye West's Watch the Throne (Birmingham LG Arena) Tour in 2012.In 2014 Zara Sykes received her first official award 'Inspiring Entertainment & Achievement Award' this was awarded by Be Inspired Youth Award in association with Somewhereto and AJN's Annual Gala. Zara Sykes also rapped with another inspiration, Adina Howard, on the track 'Freak Like Me' at the Mvisas. With the support of Regents street Records, Zara Sykes is certainly in good company!www.facebook.com/christof.jenningswww.instagram.com/christofjenningswww.facebook.com/zara.sykes.1www.instagram.com/zarasykestwitter.com/sykesmusic



