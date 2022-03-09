"Calm Down Karen," Climbs Billboard Chart





Connect with Dianña on other social media and streaming platforms: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Karens continue to make news with their bad behavior, which has helped push the song "Calm Down Karen (Can I Speak to a Manager Remix)" by the artist Dianña to #48 on the Billboard/BDS top 40 chart. It seems every time a Karen makes news another station is playing the song, from KRYC in Sacramento to KXNC in Wichita and even in Puerto Rico on WTOK. Karens are everywhere and not going away without a fight.If you have ever witnessed a Karen in real life or seen one on YouTube or TikTok, you will appreciate this funny, upbeat song about the Karen phenomenon. Said Dianña, " I saw so many Karens on TikTok I had to write about it and make the song available. I was blown away that it was used on videos viewed more than 50 million times."Dianña incorporated many Karen favorites into the song like "Oh yeah, I'm recording you now!", as well as her own commentary in the chorus, "Karen ... You're gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff." Check out "Calm Down Karen" on Top40-Charts.com here:Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/Connect with Dianña on other social media and streaming platforms: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country



