Brittney Spencer Makes ACM Awards Debut With Riveting, Maryland-Bred Performance Aalongside Brothers Osborne

For more information on Brittney Spencer, please visit BrittneySpencer.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Monday night (3.7), breakout newcomer Brittney Spencer made her debut on the Academy of Country Music Awards. Joining fellow Maryland-natives, Brothers Osborne, the trio closed out the show with a rousing, showstopping rendition of "These Boots are Made for Walkin.'"This performance marks the latest in a slew of recent career highlight from Spencer, who was also announced yesterday (3.7) as an opener on Maren Morris' upcoming 'Humble Quest' tour. On Thursday (3.10), Spencer will celebrate Women's History Month in an intimate interview with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Last month, Spencer made her morning TV debut on NBC's TODAY Show (2.24), joining hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for a sit-down interview about her career journey before showcasing her standout vocals in a whimsical performance of her latest release, "Sober & Skinny."Spencer also joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2.18) as the featured performer on the show's lauded #LateShowMeMusic web series.For more information on Brittney Spencer, please visit BrittneySpencer.com.



