Indian Superstar Diljit Dosanjh Signs Deal With Warner Music





Dosanjh will be working with Warner



He has starred in some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful Bollywood and Punjabi movies of all time - appearing in the likes of Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt &



Dosanjh also enjoys a parallel stellar music career. He has recorded 13 studio albums and established himself as one of Punjabi music's biggest stars. His 2020 album G.O.A.T. was featured on Billboard's Global Chart and went Top 20 in Canada. His latest track 'Lover' has already generated more than 68 million views on YouTube.



Diljit Dosanjh, says: "I'm delighted to be collaborating with Warner Music. Together, we'll take Indian music way beyond the usual diaspora audiences to the top of the global charts. I've already started working with some of Warner Music's artists from other countries and it's proving an exhilarating creative process. I'm just so proud to be playing my part in putting Indian music firmly on the global map."



His manager Sonali Singh adds: "Diljit Dosanjh is a cultural phenomenon. He has sold-out venues in the UK such as the SSE Arena, Wembley, the First Direct



Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, comments: "Punjabi music has long been popular in



Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, says: "Just signing this deal has been an exhilarating process. From our first midnight meeting to pulling together two music videos in our first weekend of working together, Diljit brings a passion and creativity that draws you into his world. We've already had our Indian, Canadian and Latin American teams working on his campaigns and our ambition for him is truly global."



Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner



The partnership is the latest landmark move from Warner



Warner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diljit Dosanjh, widely known as the 'Super Singh of Punjab', has announced a partnership with Warner Music, the first time he's signed a deal with a major record company. Dosanjh is one of India's leading stars and has found fame as an actor, singer, songwriter, and television presenter.Dosanjh will be working with Warner Music to amplify his global music career. He has forthcoming singles with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and the Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, who announced his own partnership with Warner Music last year.He has starred in some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful Bollywood and Punjabi movies of all time - appearing in the likes of Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and Udta Punjab.Dosanjh also enjoys a parallel stellar music career. He has recorded 13 studio albums and established himself as one of Punjabi music's biggest stars. His 2020 album G.O.A.T. was featured on Billboard's Global Chart and went Top 20 in Canada. His latest track 'Lover' has already generated more than 68 million views on YouTube.Diljit Dosanjh, says: "I'm delighted to be collaborating with Warner Music. Together, we'll take Indian music way beyond the usual diaspora audiences to the top of the global charts. I've already started working with some of Warner Music's artists from other countries and it's proving an exhilarating creative process. I'm just so proud to be playing my part in putting Indian music firmly on the global map."His manager Sonali Singh adds: "Diljit Dosanjh is a cultural phenomenon. He has sold-out venues in the UK such as the SSE Arena, Wembley, the First Direct Arena in Leeds and the Birmingham Arena. Diljit's growth as a global artist has been unprecedented and we're hopeful that this partnership with Warner Music India will take us one step closer to making Diljit a global music star."Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, comments: "Punjabi music has long been popular in India and it's now igniting international interest. You don't get many bigger names in the genre than Diljit Dosanjh and with our creative expertise and global marketing network, we can help him reach new audiences worldwide and become a truly global name. We're really honoured to have Diljit sign to Warner Recorded Music."Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, says: "Just signing this deal has been an exhilarating process. From our first midnight meeting to pulling together two music videos in our first weekend of working together, Diljit brings a passion and creativity that draws you into his world. We've already had our Indian, Canadian and Latin American teams working on his campaigns and our ambition for him is truly global."Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, concludes: "We're excited to partner with the versatile and supremely talented Diljit Dosanjh. He's a true entertainer and has struck a chord with the audiences across the globe with both his acting and singing prowess - a true rarity. His songs are already a rage with anybody who enjoys Punjabi music across the globe."The partnership is the latest landmark move from Warner Music India, which launched just two years ago in March 2020. The company swiftly signed a licensing deal with Tips Music, which owns the rights to some of the most popular Bollywood movies ever produced; founded the Maati label, dedicated to the fast-growing Indian folk music genre; signed several distribution deals focused on labels from India's different cultural and linguistic traditions. In the Punjabi music scene, Warner Music has signed partnerships with Ziiki Media and Sky Digital.Warner Music India is growing its domestic roster of superstar and developing artists, hitting the headlines last month when it signed a partnership with Armaan Malik, setting up the Always Music Global label dedicated to homegrown talent, and arranging to release his non-film music. The company has also had success with Warner Music's international roster in India, helping the likes of Alec Benjamin, CKay, Dua Lipa and Masked Wolf storm the charts.



