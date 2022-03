Previously announced Oscars presenters include



Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan today announced additional presenters for the 94th Oscars(R). The lineup includes Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek and Uma Thurman. "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Kevin Costner, Zoƫ Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks. The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby(R) Theatre at Hollywood & Highland(R) in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.