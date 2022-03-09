Blu Ernest Releases New Single 'Disarm Me'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of 'The Chill', the Brighton-based newcomer takes aim in '22 with a slow-burning second release from his forthcoming '____ On My Mind' project. Entirely self-produced, 'Disarm Me' is a tender outpouring of his heart-on-a-sleeve lyricism over a backdrop of R&B and late-night indie.The velvety tone of Blu's heartfelt croons are in stark contrast to the crackling guitars and crushing 808's, which embellish his moody aesthetic. 'Disarm Me' is about being unable to cope during a time of inner-conflict, only for peace and hope to return in the form of a partner's touch.Lacing 90's R&B nostalgia with the brutal low-end of mainstream hip-hop, his sound has been described as a 'melancholy-striptease', a tender mix of nonchalant vocals over a silky yet somber production. Fans of Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith will gravitate towards the moody tone of Blu's sonics and aesthetics. 'My art should paint a picture. It has to be authentic' says the guitarist-turned-producer, who muses over the concept of each of his releases - all of which he creates himself.Raised in a small town, the sea-side lover says he was born with an 'underdog' way of thinking, which helped overcome his low points. 'People will always root for the underdog' he says, 'but when no-one's there, you've got to root for yourself - I want to inspire others to believe in themselves too'.After enjoying radio coverage from BBC Radio 1, and some notable press from Clash Magazine & Trench, Blu wants to continue manifesting his style of 'blues' in 2022, to let the world know this underdog isn't going away. Listen to the new single here:



