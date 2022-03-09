Regina Belle Is A "Soul Lady"!





"Ms. Soul Lady" is a song that describes the how the perfect combination of voice, lyric and melody can set the right tone. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If there was any question as to whether the D.C. based band Debonniare Music could handle a classic R&B slow jam, their take on Player's 1977 classic "Baby Come Back" provided an affirmative answer. Putting their unique stamp on R&B, soul and funk is this quartet's calling card, and their new single, an original titled "Ms. Soul Lady," finds them striding confidently into the smooth and sophisticated sound of 1980s era Quiet Storm R&B.The track is an effort in which the band collaborates with an artist whose voice and music is a big part of the soundtrack of 1980s and 90s Quiet Storm R&B - Regina Belle. The sensual, bass driven ballad is in many ways an homage to the kind of seductively classy music that Belle put out with regularity. And of course, Belle sounds great with her angelic and rangy instrument hitting high and providing a contrast to the muscular baritone of Debonniare Music's lead vocalist, Smoov."Ms. Soul Lady" is a song that describes the how the perfect combination of voice, lyric and melody can set the right tone. Regina Belle has built a distinguished career crafting this kind of simmering, romantic ballads, and "Ms. Soul Lady" shows that she still knows how to do it.



