Decca Records Signs Ellie Dixon

2021 highlights include recording a live Maida Vale session for BBC



EP 'Crikey! It's My Psyche', is a fantasy deep-dive into the brain of Ellie Dixon. Ellie distils the essence of five distinct moods across five tracks: detachment, desperation, joy, anxiety and relaxation. She further personifies each mood by giving them a voice, a face and an aptly extravagant appearance. Together, they illustrate the fun oddities of being human, reminding the listener to be kind to themselves, and find a sense of humour in the harder parts of life. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Decca Records are thrilled to announce the signing of indie-pop wunderkid and TikTok extraordinaire, Ellie Dixon. Pictured arriving at Universal Music's London Headquarters in King's Cross, dressed in a space-suit (as a nod to her EP opener 'Space Out!') and carrying a giant crayon with which to sign the contract, Ellie Dixon is delighted to be joining the roster at Decca Records.Dixon explains, "'I'm so happy to be signing with Decca Records! It was clear from the moment we met that they understood the music I make, who I am as an artist and shared the vision I had for my future in the music industry. As we got to know each other, I felt so much love and positive energy from the whole team - it's a perfect match really. It's also amazing to be partnering with a label that has so many incredibly talented and passionate women working across all departments. I have so many bonkers ideas that they are already fully supporting and throwing themselves right into - I can't wait to see what this exciting new chapter holds."The Cambridge-born 23-year-old has been creating her own brand of self-aware alt-pop from her bedroom 'studio' - playing and recording all instruments, layering her vocals, and sampling anything else she can find around the house (from saucepans and mugs to a box of SD cards). Even her videos are created, directed and produced by Ellie herself. Dixon fuses her bespoke blend of indie pop, rap, jazz and R&B as she expresses life lessons and frustrations through witty lyrics and earworm melodies. Described as "pop music with brains"* Ellie's self-produced, humorously presented and expertly crafted and delivered music immediately grabbed the attention of fans and industry professionals alike.Co-Presidents of Decca Label Group, Laura Monks and Tom Lewis, say, "Ellie Dixon is the epitome of self-built. A true next generation artist thinking outside the confines of the traditional music market. She does it all, from writing and recording to mixing her self-released EP and directing all her own visuals. Her success to-date growing her global fanbase in mere months speaks of her amazing talent, abundant creativity and engaging personality. We are extremely proud Ellie is joining the Decca family."In the last year, Dixon has taken the online world by storm, creating regular viral content both with her own music and through re-harmonising others, adding original rap verses and duetting with sounds that catch her ear. Footage of her original material, trending duets and intricately deconstructed harmonies have led to over a million followers on TikTok.2021 highlights include recording a live Maida Vale session for BBC Radio 1, a featured BBC Radio 1 Introducing Track of the Week ('Green Grass'), performing on the Big Top stage at Camp Bestival, headlining the BBC Introducing stage at Latitude Festival and reaching 5.2 million Spotify streams across her catalogue. This year, Ellie has already been nominated for 'TikTok Songwriter of the Year' at the iHeart Radio Awards and is about to embark upon a nationwide tour with Casey Lowry, with further live dates to be announced.EP 'Crikey! It's My Psyche', is a fantasy deep-dive into the brain of Ellie Dixon. Ellie distils the essence of five distinct moods across five tracks: detachment, desperation, joy, anxiety and relaxation. She further personifies each mood by giving them a voice, a face and an aptly extravagant appearance. Together, they illustrate the fun oddities of being human, reminding the listener to be kind to themselves, and find a sense of humour in the harder parts of life.



