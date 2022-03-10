Lost 'In The Moment' With Red Skies Mourning





One life. Many Journeys. That is the tale of the eternally talented Red Skies Mourning. From military service to the stage, he is an artist on the cusp of individual greatness. Making music is never an overnight process. It takes years and many stops and starts to discover the right mix that reflects the full palette of experience. Red Skies Mourning aka Chris Aleshire is no different, but exceptional at the same time. His deep-seated love for Rock, Pop, Rap, Hip Hop and R&B is seeing him today produce exquisite Rock/Pop songs that are simply outstanding. He has played in Metal, Hardcore, Punk and Rock bands gave him the opportunity to perform at iconic venues like CBGBs (NYC), Nations (DC) and The



That outstanding pedigree would see most artists stay in their own lane, but not Red Skies Mourning. Leaving his comfort zone behind in 2020, he is releasing his own music now. Soulfully crafting songs that feature harmonies and melodies that complement his warm and enchanting vocals, his creations are a testament to a life well-lived. His songwriting is displaying all the credentials of an artist at the top of their game. Intelligent, authentic and still retaining a portion of the rock swagger that still burns bright within his soul, Red Skies Mourning is better now than he has ever been before.



As 2022 brings an exciting age of musical possibilities, Red Skies Mourning is a clear example of how people can change and reshape the future. His new song, 'In the Moment', is now available everywhere you listen to music. Make sure to follow him on socials, @redskiesmourning, and keep up with all of his upcoming work on his website. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Here with his brand new single is Maryland based solo artist and multi instrumentalist, Red Skies Mourning. From the lyrics to the infectious beat that makes you want to dance, this dreamy indie-pop song encapsulates the feeling of love at first sight. Red Skies Mourning has crafted his sound and built his work over the years, evolving it into what it is now. This new sound transcends all of his previous work, heralding a brilliant new dawn that will wash over audiences in ways unimagined. As of February 28th, listeners can officially experience this song and Red Skies Mourning's masterfully crafted new sound.One life. Many Journeys. That is the tale of the eternally talented Red Skies Mourning. From military service to the stage, he is an artist on the cusp of individual greatness. Making music is never an overnight process. It takes years and many stops and starts to discover the right mix that reflects the full palette of experience. Red Skies Mourning aka Chris Aleshire is no different, but exceptional at the same time. His deep-seated love for Rock, Pop, Rap, Hip Hop and R&B is seeing him today produce exquisite Rock/Pop songs that are simply outstanding. He has played in Metal, Hardcore, Punk and Rock bands gave him the opportunity to perform at iconic venues like CBGBs (NYC), Nations (DC) and The Underworld (London) in support of acts including Bad Brains, Suicidal Tendencies, and GWAR. He then pursued being a lead singer and rhythm guitarist in various Maryland cover bands that covered Queen, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, GnR, Soundgarden, Green Day, Motley Crue, Alice in Chains, U2, Tupac, Vanilla Ice etc sharing the stage with Lit, Paul Reed Smith Band and more.That outstanding pedigree would see most artists stay in their own lane, but not Red Skies Mourning. Leaving his comfort zone behind in 2020, he is releasing his own music now. Soulfully crafting songs that feature harmonies and melodies that complement his warm and enchanting vocals, his creations are a testament to a life well-lived. His songwriting is displaying all the credentials of an artist at the top of their game. Intelligent, authentic and still retaining a portion of the rock swagger that still burns bright within his soul, Red Skies Mourning is better now than he has ever been before.As 2022 brings an exciting age of musical possibilities, Red Skies Mourning is a clear example of how people can change and reshape the future. His new song, 'In the Moment', is now available everywhere you listen to music. Make sure to follow him on socials, @redskiesmourning, and keep up with all of his upcoming work on his website.



