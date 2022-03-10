Grammy Award Winner And Former Kansas Vocalist John Elefante To Release New Solo Album "The Amazing Grace"





www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Elefante, the voice of the chart topping hits by KANSAS like "Play the Game Tonight" and "Fight Fire with Fire" is back with a brand new studio album, "The Amazing Grace." The new album will be released in North America on April 22nd through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).As an artist, Elefante's credits include writing and singing lead vocals on three multi-platinum albums. And as a producer, his albums have earned numerous GMA Dove Awards, four GRAMMY Awards and seven GRAMMY nominations.This is his first solo album since 2013's "On My Way to the Sun" and as Elefante explains, it was two years in the making. "'The Amazing Grace' was recorded during a dark and very unusual two year period in all of our lives. COVID-19 rocked our world in a way we'd never experienced, at least not in my lifetime, it made me reflect on my own mortality, my family and those who I love. I was forced to get used to a new normal or you could say abnormal. Somehow in spite of social distancing it brought me closer to friends and others.""The Amazing Grace" contains ten brand new songs and it is sure to please his diehard KANSAS fans with tracks like "Won't Fade Away" and the first single, "Stronger Now." Deko Entertainment's Bruce Pucciarello comments, "John takes us on a spiritual journey, with a stop in Kansas and then this beautiful album. It is uplifting and catchy and contemporary with a little bit of throwback. Deko is really stoked to release this one."View the lyric video for "Stronger Now": https://bit.ly/37dyEmpYou can pre-order the album now and get the Limited Edition Autographed Expanded Booklet (while supplies last) that contains extra photos, lyrics, and the inspirations behind the songs.Pre-Save "The Amazing Grace": https://bit.ly/365WhwIJohn Elefante store: https://bit.ly/3HUHXnZIncludes The Following:- One (1) John Elefante - "The Amazing Grace" CD- One (1) John Elefante 12-page Autographed Expanded Booklet with Exclusive Photos, Lyrics, Recording InfoTRACK LISTING:City Of GraceStronger NowThe Amazing GraceTime MachineWon't Fade AwayNot AloneFalling In To PlaceWe Will Be Fine Little Brown BookAnd When I'm GoneCity Of Grace (Long Version)https://johnelefante.com/www.dekoentertainment.com



