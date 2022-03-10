Alexia Rev Knows About Being 'LA Lonely' In Brand New Upcoming Single









Her debut single, an upbeat summer anthem titled "Lemonade," received nationwide airplay in stores like H&M and Target. As

Paris-born, New York City-raised and Los Angeles-based artist Alexia Rev, is gearing up to release her brand new single, 'LA LONELY'. This song is hauntingly beautiful, and it paints a true picture of how lonely you can feel in a city. It tells the story of the façade we often show to the world on social media and how often we hide the distressing parts of our lived experiences. This moving song is brilliantly produced and written, creating a world that listeners can sink into. Alexia's new song will be available for the masses to experience on March 18th. Alexia Rev is an "anti-genre" pop artist whose music is making waves on both sides of the Atlantic. Born into a family of classically trained musicians, Alexia Rev was surrounded by a mélange of influences from Ray Charles to Elton John to Prince. The eclectic mix laid the foundation for her love of the anti-genre: her songs effortlessly blend influences across pop, funk, R&B and classic rock. She often proofreads new songs by blasting them with her eyes shut to see how they evoke movement. To date, her danceable retro pop has been highlighted by global tastemakers such as LeFutureWave, The Hype Magazine and A&R Factory. Her debut single, an upbeat summer anthem titled "Lemonade," received nationwide airplay in stores like H&M and Target. As Alexia Rev recalls, "I was leaving H&M and 'Lemonade' played, and all I could think of was: this is just the beginning." Her follow up single "Growing Up" also received airplay from major radio stations and charted on Mediabase. After that, however, Alexia Rev decided to take time away from releasing to, as Alexia Rev puts it, "Really find my truth. I wanted to write more, to feel more and to experience life before I released another song." Her new releases reflect this renewed vision, confidence and emotional depth. As Alexia Rev sums it up, "I want to make people feel deeply, and I do this through powerful melodies." With a catalogue of new hits and a busy calendar of upcoming performances in Los Angeles, as she put it herself, "this is just the beginning."




