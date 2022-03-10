Lee Greenwood To Be Featured On 'Circle Presents: Country Sessions'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood shares some of the stories behind his legendary hit songs in an all-new series Circle Presents: Country Sessions.

With a career spanning over five decades, this California native has several #1 hits and dozens of charted singles in his illustrious career. Lee performs some of his iconic hit songs, including 'I.O.U' and CMA Award-winning single 'God Bless the U.S.A.' during the episode premiere on the Circle Network on March 10th at 9/8c.

Circle Network debuted season one of "Circle Presents: Country Sessions," a series featuring the stories behind your favorite songs from country music's biggest artists, writers and producers with Lee Brice on Thursday, February 17 as he revealed the stories behind his smash hits "I Drive Your Truck" and "Hard To Love." "Circle Presents: Country Sessions" will include 10 30-minute episodes airing weekly, and will feature additional artists including Trade Adkins, Brandy Clark, Deana Carter, Lee Greenwood, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Turner, Maddie & Tae, The Gatlin Brothers, and more.

"Circle Presents: Country Sessions" was filmed on location at Belmont University's Gallery of Iconic Guitars (the GIG) and Ocean Way Nashville Studios, on its campus in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Circle Sessions" is produced by Tupelo Honey and Oswald Entertainment Group.

Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television. For more schedule and program details, visit www.circleallaccess.com.

Circle is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more.

The network recently announced ad-supported streaming distribution partnerships with Peacock, Redbox, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast, XUMO, and STIRR, bringing its country lifestyle programming to millions more through TVs, smartphones, and tablets. Named Pollstar's #1 Livestreamer across all genres for 2020, Digiday's 2021 "Best Streaming TV Platform," Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.




