Gettysburg Bike Week Unveils Saturday Night Headliner For 21st Rally--He's Not Your Granddad's Country Music Star Colt Ford

New and returning riders can find updates, schedule of events, lodging information, passes and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow GBW Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gettysburg Bike Week, one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, kept fans and attendees in suspense a little longer than usual in announcing the July 9 Saturday night headliner for its 21st anniversary rally, but the news is well worth the wait: country music's preeminent independent maverick Colt Ford, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer and co-founder of Average Joes Entertainment, will be Saturday night's main attraction. Everything goes down at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, and festivities kick off Thursday, July 7, 2022, and run through Sunday, July 10."Colt Ford is a true musical pioneer," says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue. "He's not afraid to take chances in life and in music, and it's that kind of innovative and adventurous spirit we like to bring to our rallies."Born and raised in Athens, GA, Colt Ford didn't start out as a musician. He achieved success as a professional golfer before the muse hit him, prompting him to change his life's course in mid-stream - since then he's never looked back. One of the first people to fuse country music with hip hop stylings, Ford has sold over 3 million albums, has millions of social media followers, and his songs have been streamed over a billion times. The country rap pioneer's dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. In addition to his own, Ford has co-authored #1 hit country songs with Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert, among others. A real phenom, Colt's remarkable success is bolstered by undying fan support thanks to Ford's down-to-earth, unpretentious lifestyle and the rules-be-damned attitude he used to forge his way in a cutthroat industry.Supporting Ford on Saturday night, fan favorite Jasmine Cain is also back by popular demand. A Sturgis, South Dakota, native, Ms. Cain moved to Nashville in 2003 and began what can only be described as a stellar career in the music business. Some of her more than 30 awards won include JPF Female Artist of the Year and 4-time Female Rock Vocalist of the year. With seven studio albums under her belt, her shows are stadium quality and high energy, keeping audiences riveted from downbeat to encore.Of course, music is just one facet of Gettysburg Bike Week—the storied rally features one of the largest vendor villages and swap meet; the always-anticipated Antique Bike Show; the Second Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride (aka the Battlefield Ride of Chrome); thrilling mini-bike racing; fun bike games; a massive Cornhole tournament; beautiful and vivacious Gin Gypsies slinging drinks and much, much more.No rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides, including the Sgt. Mac Fund and New Hope Ministries Poker Runs and the Battlefield Ride of Chrome.Tickets for Gettysburg Bike Week's extravaganza of a 21st Anniversary Rally can be purchased now.New and returning riders can find updates, schedule of events, lodging information, passes and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow GBW Twitter: @GburgBikeWk.



