Heart Songs Records Enters New Era With Launch Of Heart Songs Music Group

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heart Songs Music Group founder Jill Pavel enters into a partnership with Liam Hickey, expanding their management & artist development platform. Vice President, Devon O'Day heads up the songwriting, publishing, and sync licensing division under the newly launched Heart Songs Music Group. HSMG is dedicated to the development and management of long-term careers for artists who embody the mission of "We work, you work, it works."Jill Pavel founded Heart Songs Records in 2014 in Central NJ. The label has continuously grown through artist development, major label digital distribution, & label acquisition. She has been building a network in the music industry, including a music magazine, record label Victory Music Buzz, and all-female collaborative "Be a Highway Woman," featured in Forbes Magazine.The new artist roster features talented artists from multiple genres of music including Cory Singer (social influencer, singer/songwriter, actor, and autism advocate), The Highway Women (cross-genre all-female group), Bailey James (#42 Billboard-charting country/blues artist), Drew Haley (singer/songwriter), and Karine Hannah (pop/jazz.)The HSMG publishing division, Get Buzzed Music, is led by hit songwriter and award-winning radio personality Devon O'Day, who boasts a successful career in broadcasting including an afternoon drive show on WSM/Nashville and previously the House Foundation with Gerry House, Mix92.9 Nashville, nationally syndicated shows like Country Hitmakers, the Saturday Night House Party, and America's No. 1s. She is the host of Main Street Today and is an accomplished author of four books and serves as an audiobook narrator of over 80 titles. She has been heard on every major TV network, hosted national radio shows, and done features on Fox News, Bravo, and Lifetime. Get Buzzed Publishing's roster includes Gabrielle Metz, Brenda Cay, Tony Luke Jr., and J4 on their expanding roster.HSMG has partnered with The Sound Mind Network, founded by multi Grammy-award-winning producer Joe Nicolo and celebrity chef Tony Luke Jr. HSMG will serve as distributor for the Sound Mind Network artist roster, which includes The Bacon Brothers, Kathy Sledge, Wyclef Jean, G. Love & Special Sauce, Taj Mahal, Sophie B. Hawkins, and more. The Sound Mind Network's mission is to inspire those struggling with addiction, mental health, and trauma to use their personal passions as a creative-based recovery alternative. Heart Songs Music Group is headquartered on Music Row, Nashville, TN, with satellite locations in the US.



