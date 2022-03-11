SixxFoot New Track "Times Up"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brand new fresh music from SIXXFOOT a house music production duo from the North West of England.

"Times Up" is following on from their previous release "I go Crazy" which kicked off the first of many releases for 2022.

Times Up is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.

soundcloud.com/sixxfootproduction

linktr.ee/SixxFoot



