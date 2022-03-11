LAWZ, JAMO & Colin Jay Team Up To Bring "Break It Off"



Bring It Off is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.



Continuously honing his craft for the love of music and with an ever-growing dedication to achieve his goals, LAWZ is currently rebranding, with new music, artwork and a lust for it all. Willing and able to claim the global mainstages, you might just meet this rising star, sooner rather than later. Yes, you'll definitely be tuning in.



Colin Jay is a house music DJ/Producer based in Herts, UK. Known for his big remixes as featured on BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having worked together on previous release 'Are You Down' Colin Jay & JAMO have teamed up with LAWZ to bring brand new release "Bring It Off".Bring It Off is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.Continuously honing his craft for the love of music and with an ever-growing dedication to achieve his goals, LAWZ is currently rebranding, with new music, artwork and a lust for it all. Willing and able to claim the global mainstages, you might just meet this rising star, sooner rather than later. Yes, you'll definitely be tuning in.Colin Jay is a house music DJ/Producer based in Herts, UK. Known for his big remixes as featured on BBC Radio 1, Capital FM, Kiss FM (UK) and Sirius Fm (US) as well as support from Diplo, Dillon Francis, Majestic, Billy Da Kid and Loud Luxary to name a few. He has also had been nominated as Remixer Of The Year in March 2020 from Digital Music Pool Awards in Miami, US.



