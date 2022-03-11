Rhode Island Based Artist Gloreymi Is Back With Vivid New R&B Offering 'We Don't Need Nobody'





Musically, the track resides in a feel-good R&B avenue that could easily make your party playlist and also your chilled playlist. The sort of artist you'd be happy for your future kids to look up to, Gloreymi's a role model on a mission to change the genre forever. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by the likes of music royalty Ashanti, Erykah Badu, Rihanna & Tony Braxton to name a few, Gloreymi could easily find her name in the same lights as her favourites. Glo graduated college in 2018 and has been on a pursuit to live out her dream of being a full time musician while still working as a nurse and helping save lives. She is the definition of a go getter.Speaking about the new release, Gloreymi shares, "We Don't Need Nobody is a love song for a person whose fallen deep for someone else. I heard the beat and instantly thought about my boo, and felt I had to write a song about how they make me feel."Musically, the track resides in a feel-good R&B avenue that could easily make your party playlist and also your chilled playlist. The sort of artist you'd be happy for your future kids to look up to, Gloreymi's a role model on a mission to change the genre forever.



