News
Pop / Rock 11/03/2022

Thomas Cole Releases New Single 'Late To Bloom'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thomas Cole's new single, 'Late To Bloom,' from his upcoming album, is out now on all major streaming platforms.
Not one to miss, this new release from the New York native is chipper and timely, and it depicts the pressure many people feel in life to have everything figured out by a certain age! Rather than merely conforming to the orthodox, and despite rejection and obstacles, Thomas emphasises the notion that it is never too late to make one's aspirations a reality.

The music is thrilling, and Thomas' vocals are illuminating! Also notable is the irresistible pop energy, with Thomas delivering a stirring vocal show of panache. He also enlists the help of producer Electropoint once more, who solidifies and adds extra weight to the already robust soundscape.
So, ready for some feel-good pop that arrives with a bang? 'Late To Bloom' is out now!
open.spotify.com/track/1nqiKh6IhrAAR1sRWI2Ud9
www.iamthomascole.com
www.instagram.com/iamthomascole
www.facebook.com/thomasbcole






