Em Beihold Has The Industry Abuzz With "Numb Little Bug"

Like drawing the curtains to let natural light flood a dark room, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and All-American fencing champion New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging as one of the year's breakthrough acts, Los Angeles singer and songwriter Em Beihold (pronounced bye-hold) unveils the music video for her buzzing single "Numb Little Bug" today via Moon Projects/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.The visual seamlessly translates the song's story and energy to the screen, evoking her sharp sense of humour and even sharper songwriting sensibility in the process. It serves as the perfect companion to this rising hit!"Numb Little Bug" has affirmed Em as a dynamic phenomenon. After tallying 12 million streams during its first week alone, the song has eclipsed 60 million global streams and counting. At the same time, the song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and saw Em debut at #4 on Billboard'sEmerging Artists Chart. Quickly capturing #1 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart and #2 on the Spotify US Viral Chart, the song has been flying up the Spotify US Daily top 200 chart and is currently Top 30 and climbing on the Spotify Weekly Top Songs USA chart. The song also leapt into the Top 10 on the TikTok US Top Tracks and has become one of the "Top 10 Most Added" songs at Top 40 radio. What's more, the song is Top 40 on the Official Singles Charts in the UK, Canada and Australia.In addition to plugs from Variety and more, Stereogum proclaimed, "Tons of pop singers have made a living on juxtaposing vulnerable lyrics with upbeat melodies, but Beihold definitely takes it to a new level."Next up, Em accompanies Anson Seabra on The Wonderland Tour. It kicks off on April 19 in Dallas, TX at HOB Dallas Cambridge Room, visits major markets coast to coast, and concludes on May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at El Rey Theatre. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.A quirky and pensive pop anthem, the lyrics of "Numb Little Bug" quickly resonated with audiences this Summer when Em shared a short snippet of the song on TikTok. Upon release, the clip generated a staggering 1.5M likes and 6.4M views on TikTok, with a new clip of the official recording receiving 1.7M views on the platform earlier this month. Laced with airy piano, the bouncy verses give way to an intoxicating and irresistible refrain as she ponders, "Do you ever get a little bit tired of life, like you're not really happy, but you don't want to die, like a numb little bug that's gotta survive?""Numb Little Bug" illuminates the idiosyncrasies of what fans can expect from Em's signature style.It paves the way for much more music to come from Em Beihold soon.TOUR DATES:4/19 Dallas, TX HOB Dallas Cambridge Room4/21 Atlanta, GA Vinyl4/23 Washington, DC The Miracle Theatre4/24 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia4/26 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom4/27 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall4/30 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground5/2 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall5/3 Kansas City, MO recordBar5/6 Denver, CO Marquis Theater5/7 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court5/10 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop5/11 Los Angeles, CA El Rey TheatreLike drawing the curtains to let natural light flood a dark room, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and All-American fencing champion Em Beihold sprinkles sunny melodies over sadness, sowing the seeds for pensive and powerful pop. She turns moments of anxiety, doubt, and all the uncertainties of growing up into relatable and vital anthems uplifted by vulnerable performances and sky-scraping vocal dynamics. Born and raised in Los Angeles of half-Persian descent, music called to her at just six-years-old. She spent years in piano lessons, learning classical and jazz. Simultaneously, she obsessed over favourite artists such as Regina Spektor. At her very first live show in 2016, director Michelle Schumacher enlisted Em to contribute a song to her film I'm Not Here starring Academy® Award winner J.K. Simmons. Em penned "Not Who We Were" for the movie, and it also adorned her independent debut EP, Infrared, a year later. In 2020, she launched her TikTok page. The chorus to " City Of Angels " reacted virally on the platform, translating to 5.6 million Spotify streams. She maintained this momentum in 2021 with "Groundhog Day." Not only did the initial teaser light up social media with 20 million views, but the song cracked the Spotify Viral 50 in the U.S. and The Philippines, surpassing 6.6 million Spotify streams. After generating tens of millions of streams independently and receiving acclaim from The Wild Honey Pie, Indie Shuffle, Voyage LA, and more, she immediately makes a connection on her Moon Projects/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada debut "Numb Little Bug."



