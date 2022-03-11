Nashville Singer/Songwriter MacKenzie Grant Debuts "All Of This" Lyric Video





MacKenzie has previously shared two original tracks-"Putting Down Some Things" premiered via Americana Highways and "Little Girl"—as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell's timeless single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based singer, songwriter and musician MacKenzie Grant has shared a fourth track, "All of This," from her from her upcoming March 18 album WONDER WORLD via Blackbird Record Label. The song "offers a message of authenticity and self-acceptance," describes Cowgirl Magazine who premiered its lyric video yesterday, March 9. Watch the lyric video streaming below and pre-save "All Of This, which will be available digitally Friday, March 11"."This song is about owning your stuff and accepting where you may have fallen short with others and yourself," divulges MacKenzie. "Becoming comfortable with the darker, less flattering aspects of myself helped me to cope with and have patience and compassion for the darkness we have been facing globally in terms of racial, economic, political, and environmental events. I think taking responsibility for our own mistakes or personal areas of deficit is the first step in building the empathy we need to create a more just, equitable, and compassionate world. If we can embrace the dark and the light in ourselves, maybe we can collectively face the darker places in our society with more empathy and hope. In order to grow and change, we can't just own the wins, we have to own all of it."WONDER WORLD marks MacKenzie's return to music after a 15-year hiatus during which time she worked as a school counselor in a high-poverty and high-trauma preschool. Her experiences during this time influenced her writing for the album, covering deeply personal themes such as self-reckoning, feminine empowerment and overcoming negative mindsets. A further sense of intimacy is heard across the album as she utilizes her classically trained musical background to provide keys and organ in addition to her compelling vocals. Additional accompaniment is provided by Josh Kaler on pedal steel guitar on various tracks.MacKenzie has previously shared two original tracks-"Putting Down Some Things" premiered via Americana Highways and "Little Girl"—as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell's timeless single " Borderline " which Americana UK praised stating, "Grant's version of the song is beautiful; the exquisite melody is delivered in her clear, pure voice." WONDER WORLD was further complimented by Music Connection, who reviewed the album in their March issue, for its "cache of touching and well-crafted tunes" while proclaiming that "the album is about truth telling and shedding personal conflict with hypnotic, compelling and dreamy sonic landscapes."



