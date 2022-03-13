Parker McCollum Releases "Carrying Your Love With Me"



Parker McCollum's debut MCA Nashville album Gold Chain Cowboy was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Parker McCollum, the newly awarded ACM New Male Artist of the Year, is releasing a cover of the George Strait classic, "Carrying Your Love With Me." Texan native McCollum has called Strait one of his biggest influences."Impossible to truly do this song justice but when I got the opportunity to try, I just couldn't pass it up," says McCollum.This has been a big week for McCollum - attending his very first ACM Awards show and taking home the trophy for New Male Artist of the Year at the ceremony held in Las Vegas before taking the stage to perform his hit song, "Pretty Heart." Tomorrow night, McCollum will be making a lifelong dream come true as he makes his RODEOHOUSTON debut to a sold-out crowd.Parker McCollum's debut MCA Nashville album Gold Chain Cowboy was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single " Pretty Heart " was the only debut single to ship to radio and reach #1 in 2020. With over 1 billion LTD domestic streams, McCollum was named this year's ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He also has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more, as well as MusicRow's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and an all-genre Apple Up Next Artist for 2021. McCollum sold out over 40 shows in 2021. For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com



