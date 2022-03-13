Greg Scott Releases Groovy New Dance Pop Track "Paradise" Ahead Of Newly Announced LP



ffm.to/b2jkn4n New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles based pop singer-songwriter Greg Scott, has released his newest single, "Paradise," across streaming services. The funk pop track, with its colorful beat and feel good lyrics, will be sure to draw audiences to their feet. Full of fire, the track's vivacious message can be described as a reminder to everyone that they should feel good about themselves in everything they can do and overcome. " Paradise " is the first release off Greg Scott's upcoming LP, Paradise slated for release on April 29th."Paradise is a state of mind. No matter where you are you can find your Paradise. What makes YOU feel good is living like paradise." - Greg ScottSinger-Songwriter Greg Scott, winner of NBC's Songland Season 2 has a powerful way of channeling his reflective message and passion into pop anthems. His winning song " Miracle " was chosen for pop recording artist Bebe Rexha and is to be used as the theme song of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Games; alongside co-writer/producer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.Greg's love of performance came from his father—a performer in his own right. Born and raised in Chico, CA, as a child Scott, grew up in rehearsal spaces and production studios. Greg's first big-break came ahead of his high school graduation where he was asked to perform with multi-platinum recording artists K-Ci & JoJo and a featured artist on The Platters Motown Review tour. Shortly after, he moved to SF where he became a respected staple of the Bay Area scene performing with the likes of Tower of Power, Lenny Williams and Narda Michael Walden. Also, mentored by the great Roberta Flack. Flack compared him to the legendary Donny Hathaway and flew Greg out to sing for her music school for underprivileged youth based in NYC.Currently, Scott lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife Sarah and two sons. He's now creating music with producers like Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Lucas Banker and Rob Kleiner.Take a listen to what " Paradise " is all about on your favorite streaming service. The forthcoming album, Paradise, comes to all DSPs April 29th.www.facebook.com/gregscottmusicwww.instagram.com/gregscottmusic/?hl=entwitter.com/gregscottmusicwww.youtube.com/user/gregscottmusicofficialgregscott.comffm.to/b2jkn4n



