Bryan Adams Releases New Album 'So Happy It Hurts'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum superstar, recording artist, and songwriter Bryan Adams has released his highly anticipated new studio album So Happy It Hurts - his first release since signing a global recordings agreement with BMG, his first new label deal in more than 40 years.Known the world over for his signature brand of feel-good rock music, So Happy it Hurts marks Adams' 15th release and features 12 new songs co-written by him, including the title track 'So Happy It Hurts', 'On The Road,' 'Kick Ass', and the newly released single 'Always Have, Always Will'.Said Adams: "The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song 'So Happy It Hurts' is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection." Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in the world. His influence extends four decades and his songwriting has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and a Grammy Award.



