Shenseea Releases Debut Album: Alpha

https://www.facebook.com/ShenseeaOfficial/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising global artist, Shenseea, has released her debut album, ALPHA (Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records). A genre spanning album anchored in dancehall, hip hop, and pop, the album spotlights the Jamaican artist's songwriting prowess and ear for insatiable melodies and hooks. The project features superstar production from Rvssian (her longtime collaborator and Rich Immigrants founder), Scott Storch and London On Da Track. Opening with the sultry track "Target," Shenseea takes us on a journey of female empowering tracks like "Deserve It" "Shen Ex Anthem" and dancehall anthems in "Henkel Glue with legend Beenie Man, while soulful anthems in "Body Count" and " Sun Comes Up " spotlight Shenseea's vocal chops. Rounding out the project are special guest features like Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Offset, Sean Paul and Tyga.Shenseea is one of Jamaica's brightest dancehall acts cosigned by some of music's biggest luminaries including Cardi B, Rihanna, Ye, Christina Aguilera, Drake and beyond including her most recent collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage. The road towards ALPHA has been a legendary one for Shenseea who has been crowned Apple's "Up Next" artist, MTV's "Push" artist as well as iHeart Radio's "On The Verge" artist. In 2021, she was tapped by Kanye West to add her rap and vocal stylings to two different songs on the now Grammy nominated DONDA ("Ok Ok Pt 2" and "Pure Souls") and playing her first ever U.S. festival with Rolling Loud Miami and New York. With her talents in songwriting, performing and directing, Shenseea is set to be one of the year's breakout acts to watch.Full Tracklist: Target " featuring Tyga"Cant Anymore""Deserve It""R U That" featuring 21 Savage"Lick" with Megan Thee Stallion"Bouncy" featuring Offset"Henkel Glue" featuring Beenie Man"Lying If I Call It Love" featuring Sean Paul"Body Count""Egocentric""Shen Ex Anthem" Blessed " with TygaShenseea has ascended through Jamaica's dancehall ranks to become one of the genre's most sought-after artists. She broke through the scene with her viral single "Loodi" feat. Vybez Kartel; the following year, Shenseea toured Europe with dancehall superstar Sean Paul. In 2019, Shenseea signed with Interscope Records (under Rick Immigrants Records) and released her first label single " Blessed " featuring Tyga (now with over 57M views on Youtube). The track which came with a music video was praised by the likes of Hypebeast, FADER, PAPER Magazine, VIBE and more; it quickly racked up over 1,000,000 views overnight. While at work on her debut album, Shenseea has been feeding her fans with one-off singles like "Bad Habit,", "Good Comfort," "Sidechick Song" and more, racking millions of plays across DSPs and Youtube. In 2021, she rose up the ranks further being tapped by Kanye West to add her rap and vocal stylings to two different songs on the Grammy nominated DONDA ("Ok Ok Pt 2" and "Pure Souls") as well as playing her first ever U.S. festivals with Rolling Loud in Miami and New York. With a Billboard "Up Next" title under her belt and "rising" profile by the FADER, New York Times, The Guardian and more, Shenseea is rapidly proving that she is a true artist to watch on an international scale.https://www.instagram.com/shenseea/https://twitter.com/shenyenghttps://www.facebook.com/ShenseeaOfficial/



