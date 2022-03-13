Oh Wonder Announce New Album, 22 Make, With Beautiful New Single "Magnificent"



22 Make is the surprise second half of the alt-pop-duo's 22 Break project, a brand new album they dropped with little warning towards the end of 2021. The band's most powerful and intimate music thus far, it unpicked a turbulent period in the incredible story of Oh Wonder: here were universal themes (loneliness, inadequacy, resentment, fears for the future) as experienced by one couple in real-time, all blown up in the pandemic. Not many bands can make a break-up album that culminates in them tying the knot - but then again,

"When we nearly broke up during the pandemic, we used music as a way out,"



This transformative period continues Oh Wonder's remarkable, homegrown success story. 2020's acclaimed album "No One Else Can Wear Your Crown" continued a run of back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have - on their own distinct terms - become one of UK pop's more unsuspecting breakthroughs (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans in the likes of Billie Eilish). A huge world tour has been confirmed through 2022, including a London date at Brixton Academy, whilst



2022 UK + IRE Tour Dates

07 APR 2022 // O2 GUILDHALL, SOUTHAMPTON

08 APR 2022 // THE GREAT HALL, CARDIFF

09 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY, LIVERPOOL

11 APR 2022 // ROCK CITY, NOTTINGHAM

12 APR 2022 // SWG3 GALVANISERS, GLASGOW

14 APR 2022 // OLYMPIA THEATRE, DUBLIN

15 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY, LEEDS

17 APR 2022 // NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY, NEWCASTLE

20 APR 2022 // O2 INSTITUTE, BIRMINGHAM

20 APR 2022 // O2 RITZ, MANCHESTER

21 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON, LONDON

22 APR 2022 // UAE, NORWICH

08 MAY 2022 // HISTORY, TORONTO, ON

10 MAY 2022 // MTELUS, MONTREAL, QC

11 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, BOSTON, MA

13 MAY 2022 // 9.30 CLUB, WASHINGTON, DC

14 MAY 2022 // THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS (TLA), PHILADELPHIA, PA

15 MAY 2022 // BROOKLYN STEEL, BROOKLYN, NY

17 MAY 2022 // THE VIC THEATRE, CHICAGO, IL

18 MAY 2022 // FIRST THEATRE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

20 MAY 2022 // OGDEN THEATRE, DENVER, CO

21 MAY 2022 // THE DEPOT, SALT LAKE CITY

23 MAY 2022 // SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA

24 MAY 2022 // VOGUE THEATER, VANCOUVER, BC

25 MAY 2022 // ROSELAND THEATER, PORTLAND, OR

28 MAY 2022 // FOX THEATER, OAKLAND, CA

29 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAHEIM

31 MAY 2022 // THE WILTERN, LOS ANGELES

17 JUN 2022 // AMAGER BIO 3P, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

18 JUN 2022 // HURRICANE FESTIVAL, SCHEESSEL, GERMANY

19 JUN 2022 // SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL, NEUHAUSEN OB ECK, GERMANY

21 JUN 2022 // CARLSWERK VICTORIA, COLOGNE, GERMANY

22 JUN 2022 // FABRIK, HAMBURG, GERMANY

24 JUN 2022 // METRONOME FESTIVAL, PRAGUE 7, CZECH REPUBLIC

25 JUN 2022 // ASTRA KULTURHAUS, BERLIN, GERMANY

26 JUN 2022 // BACKSTAGE WERK, MUNICH, GERMANY

05 JUL 2022 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS

06 JUL 2022 // ANCIENNE BELGIQUE, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

07 JUL 2022 // PARADISO, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

09 JUL 2022 // CACTUS FESTIVAL, BRUGGE, BELGIUM. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh Wonder are back today with news of a new album, 22 Make, and brand new single "Magnificent."22 Make is the surprise second half of the alt-pop-duo's 22 Break project, a brand new album they dropped with little warning towards the end of 2021. The band's most powerful and intimate music thus far, it unpicked a turbulent period in the incredible story of Oh Wonder: here were universal themes (loneliness, inadequacy, resentment, fears for the future) as experienced by one couple in real-time, all blown up in the pandemic. Not many bands can make a break-up album that culminates in them tying the knot - but then again, Oh Wonder have never been like other bands. Coming out of 22 Break and all the soul-searching that it forced them to do, Josephine and Anthony got married and channelled all this into 22 Make: a whole new album set for release on July 22nd, soundtracking the light at the end of a tunnel and completing the dual project (with 11 songs on each half)."When we nearly broke up during the pandemic, we used music as a way out," Oh Wonder write, introducing the project in its entirety today. "We wrote all our pain, sadness and confusion into a collection of songs that we eventually released as the album, '22 Break'. But for us, that was only half of the story. We managed to survive our rocky patch, and emerge stronger than ever and full of love for each other. It only felt right therefore, to write about the other side, where you realize not just that you're meant for each other, but also that it also takes two people to make a love flourish. We are thrilled to be releasing 22 Make, an album full of love and life-affirming songs that reflect on fate, gratitude and being there for someone."This transformative period continues Oh Wonder's remarkable, homegrown success story. 2020's acclaimed album "No One Else Can Wear Your Crown" continued a run of back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have - on their own distinct terms - become one of UK pop's more unsuspecting breakthroughs (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans in the likes of Billie Eilish). A huge world tour has been confirmed through 2022, including a London date at Brixton Academy, whilst Oh Wonder even founded and literally built from the ground-up the hugely popular Nola cafe in Peckham early on in the pandemic. Through opening up to their fans and each other, the 'Make or Break?' poised by 22 Break and 22 Make appears not so much a question, as an active choice - to be as honest as possible, to move forward, and to begin a brand new chapter in the story of Oh Wonder.2022 UK + IRE Tour Dates07 APR 2022 // O2 GUILDHALL, SOUTHAMPTON08 APR 2022 // THE GREAT HALL, CARDIFF09 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY, LIVERPOOL11 APR 2022 // ROCK CITY, NOTTINGHAM12 APR 2022 // SWG3 GALVANISERS, GLASGOW14 APR 2022 // OLYMPIA THEATRE, DUBLIN15 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY, LEEDS17 APR 2022 // NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY, NEWCASTLE20 APR 2022 // O2 INSTITUTE, BIRMINGHAM20 APR 2022 // O2 RITZ, MANCHESTER21 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON, LONDON22 APR 2022 // UAE, NORWICH08 MAY 2022 // HISTORY, TORONTO, ON10 MAY 2022 // MTELUS, MONTREAL, QC11 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, BOSTON, MA13 MAY 2022 // 9.30 CLUB, WASHINGTON, DC14 MAY 2022 // THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS (TLA), PHILADELPHIA, PA15 MAY 2022 // BROOKLYN STEEL, BROOKLYN, NY17 MAY 2022 // THE VIC THEATRE, CHICAGO, IL18 MAY 2022 // FIRST THEATRE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN20 MAY 2022 // OGDEN THEATRE, DENVER, CO21 MAY 2022 // THE DEPOT, SALT LAKE CITY23 MAY 2022 // SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA24 MAY 2022 // VOGUE THEATER, VANCOUVER, BC25 MAY 2022 // ROSELAND THEATER, PORTLAND, OR28 MAY 2022 // FOX THEATER, OAKLAND, CA29 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAHEIM31 MAY 2022 // THE WILTERN, LOS ANGELES17 JUN 2022 // AMAGER BIO 3P, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK18 JUN 2022 // HURRICANE FESTIVAL, SCHEESSEL, GERMANY19 JUN 2022 // SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL, NEUHAUSEN OB ECK, GERMANY21 JUN 2022 // CARLSWERK VICTORIA, COLOGNE, GERMANY22 JUN 2022 // FABRIK, HAMBURG, GERMANY24 JUN 2022 // METRONOME FESTIVAL, PRAGUE 7, CZECH REPUBLIC25 JUN 2022 // ASTRA KULTURHAUS, BERLIN, GERMANY26 JUN 2022 // BACKSTAGE WERK, MUNICH, GERMANY05 JUL 2022 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS06 JUL 2022 // ANCIENNE BELGIQUE, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM07 JUL 2022 // PARADISO, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS09 JUL 2022 // CACTUS FESTIVAL, BRUGGE, BELGIUM.



