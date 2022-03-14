Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 14/03/2022

Kris James Joins Will Young As Special Guest On His 20 Years Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liverpool born singer/songwriter Kris James joins Will Young on his "20 Years tour". The twenty five night theatre tour commences on the 10th October in the Isle Of Man and ends at the London Palladium on the 12th November.
Liverpool (Kris' home town has sold out)

FRI 8 JULY Kew the Music 2022 Richmond upon Thames, UK
WED 12 OCTOBER SEC Armadillo Glasgow, UK
THU 13 OCTOBER York Barbican York, UK
SAT 15 OCTOBER Symphony Hall Birmingham, UK
SUN 16 OCTOBER Usher Hall Edinburgh, UK
TUE 18 OCTOBER O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
WED 19 OCTOBER Blackpool Opera House Blackpool, UK
FRI 21 OCTOBER Bonus Arena Hull, UK
SAT 22 OCTOBER O2 Apollo Manchester, UK
MON 24 OCTOBER Sheffield City Hall Sheffield, UK
TUE 25 OCTOBER Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, UK
WED 26 OCTOBER New Theatre Oxford Oxford, UK
FRI 28 OCTOBER Regent Theatre Ipswich, UK
SAT 29 OCTOBER Cliffs Pavilion Southend On Sea, UK
MON 31 OCTOBER Princess Theatre Torquay, UK
TUE 1 NOVEMBER Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, UK
THU 3 NOVEMBER St David's Hall Cardiff, UK
FRI 4 NOVEMBER Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, UK
SAT 5 NOVEMBER Brighton Centre Brighton, UK
MON 7 NOVEMBER Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, UK
TUE 8 NOVEMBER Bath Forum Bath, UK
THU 10 NOVEMBER Swansea Arena Swansea, UK
FRI 11 NOVEMBER The London Palladium London, UK
SAT 12 NOVEMBER The London Palladium London, UK.
www.krisjamesmusic.com






