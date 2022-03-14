Kris James Joins Will Young As Special Guest On His 20 Years Tour



www.krisjamesmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liverpool born singer/songwriter Kris James joins Will Young on his "20 Years tour". The twenty five night theatre tour commences on the 10th October in the Isle Of Man and ends at the London Palladium on the 12th November.Liverpool (Kris' home town has sold out)FRI 8 JULY Kew the Music 2022 Richmond upon Thames, UKFRI 8 JULY Kew the Music 2022 Richmond upon Thames, UKWED 12 OCTOBER SEC Armadillo Glasgow, UKTHU 13 OCTOBER York Barbican York, UKSAT 15 OCTOBER Symphony Hall Birmingham, UKSUN 16 OCTOBER Usher Hall Edinburgh, UKTUE 18 OCTOBER O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne, UKWED 19 OCTOBER Blackpool Opera House Blackpool, UKFRI 21 OCTOBER Bonus Arena Hull, UKSAT 22 OCTOBER O2 Apollo Manchester, UKMON 24 OCTOBER Sheffield City Hall Sheffield, UKTUE 25 OCTOBER Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, UKWED 26 OCTOBER New Theatre Oxford Oxford, UKFRI 28 OCTOBER Regent Theatre Ipswich, UKSAT 29 OCTOBER Cliffs Pavilion Southend On Sea, UKMON 31 OCTOBER Princess Theatre Torquay, UKTUE 1 NOVEMBER Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, UKTHU 3 NOVEMBER St David's Hall Cardiff, UKFRI 4 NOVEMBER Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, UKSAT 5 NOVEMBER Brighton Centre Brighton, UKMON 7 NOVEMBER Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, UKTUE 8 NOVEMBER Bath Forum Bath, UKTHU 10 NOVEMBER Swansea Arena Swansea, UKFRI 11 NOVEMBER The London Palladium London, UKSAT 12 NOVEMBER The London Palladium London, UK.www.krisjamesmusic.com



