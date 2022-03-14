Alanis Morissette Releases New Single 'Olive Branch' & Announces New UK Tour Dates





Produced by Live Nation,



Alanis will also release her new song, "Olive Branch" on Friday via RCA Records UK. "Olive Branch" was co-written by Alanis and Michael Farrell and produced by Michael Farrell and Henrik Jakobsson.





UK Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged

*June 19 - Glasgow, UK - OVO HYDRO

*June 21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

*June 23 - Birmingham, UK - United Arena

*June 24 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

*June 25 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

*June 28 - London, UK - The 02

*June 29 - London, UK - The 02

*Beth Orton appearing



Since 1995,



She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2001, Alanis was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the



