Jackson Browne Announces 2022 Tour



Browne and his band will also join





June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis

June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

June 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City

June 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose

June 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

June 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 17 -

June 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River

June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON

June 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

July 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

July 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

August 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

































April 21 - St. John's, NL @ Mile One Centre

April 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

April 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

April 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 11 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jackson Browne announces his "Evening With" full band 2022 tour with dates running from June through September. The tour supports his GRAMMY-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.Browne and his band will also join James Taylor & his All Star Band for a run of dates across Canada this Spring. See full list of tour dates below. Jackson Browne Tour:June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music ParkJune 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks AmphitheaterJune 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing ArtsJune 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music HallJune 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook AmphitheatreJune 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The HeightsJune 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park AmphitheaterJune 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside TheaterJune 17 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia FestivalJune 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterJune 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger TheaterJune 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkJune 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music CenterJune 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center StageJuly 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterJuly 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank PavilionJuly 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts CenterJuly 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the MannJuly 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria TheaterJuly 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf TrapJuly 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU PavilionJuly 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at BaysideJuly 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon TheaterJuly 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon TheaterJuly 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon TheaterJuly 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon TheaterAugust 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's September 3 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre September 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre September 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl September 9 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre September 10 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled) September 13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre September 14 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield September 16 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD September 17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD September 20 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater September 21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden September 23 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater September 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:April 21 - St. John's, NL @ Mile One CentreApril 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank CentreApril 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir CentreApril 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire CenterApril 28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre BellApril 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser GardensMay 1 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaMay 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life CentreMay 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank SaddledomeMay 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers PlaceMay 11 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial CentreMay 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena



