Jackson Browne Announces 2022 Tour

Jackson Browne announces his "Evening With" full band 2022 tour with dates running from June through September. The tour supports his GRAMMY-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.
Browne and his band will also join James
Taylor & his All Star Band for a run of dates across Canada this Spring. See full list of tour dates below.
Jackson Browne
Tour:
June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music
Park
June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
June 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
June 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music
Hall
June 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music
Center at The Heights
June 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
June 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 17 - Highland
Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
June 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State
Park
June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music
Center
June 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
July 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
July 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
July 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
July 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
August 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
September
1 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
September
3 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
September
4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September
7 - Santa
Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara
Bowl
September
9 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September
10 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
at Harveys (rescheduled)
September
13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
September
14 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
September
16 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
September
17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
September
20 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
September
21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
September
23 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy
City Amphitheater
September
25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jackson Browne
with James
Taylor Canada Tour:
April 21 - St. John's, NL @ Mile One Centre
April 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
April 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
April 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
April 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 1 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
May 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 11 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena