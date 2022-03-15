Alt-Pop Artist Sinnah Reveals Vivid New EP 'Exist Loud'



open.spotify.com/artist/4sA5M3lc1U8npQb77sMhxh?si=BFCAhGMSSbG2XbCk1Sgdvw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish singer-songwriter Sinnah is best described as a 'bubbly fizzly ball of energy'. Back with an exceptional new release 'Exist Loud', the single is the title track of her new EP - out the same day. Her sound exudes the kind of spontaneous confidence we've seen in artists like Tove Styrke, with a bit of the Scandinavian simplicity and genuine approach to music we know from Maja Francis or Pauline Skott.Her lyrics embrace a message that's been taking all over pop music from queen Beyonce to Maja Francis: There is an undeniable power in the vulnerability behind writing about your feelings in such a genuine way. Sinnah gives you an emotional validation that is liberating, even if some songs make you wanna scratch your ex's car, while others encourage you to let go of everything and just sing way too loud in the shower.Speaking about the new release, Sinnah shares, "We have a short time on this earth. That´s the reason why we should exist loud while we´re still here. I think we need to be aware of our feelings and allow ourselves to feel ALL the feelings."Adding her thoughts on the EP, Sinnah explains, "Each song represents a certain emotion. I think we should become more aware of our feelings, accept them and allow ourselves to feel all different kinds of emotions. It's almost like a norm to put a smile on your face and act like everything is fine. I think there are a lot of people out there struggling, who feel bad but don't know how to manage their emotions. That's why I think it's important to teach children that it's okay to feel sad sometimes and it's okay to get angry - you have to be able to feel everything! And you're never alone."About being yourself and not giving a beep about what other people think, 'Exist Loud' is an empowering offering that will push people to fight for what they believe in.www.facebook.com/SINNAHOFFICIALwww.instagram.com/sinnahofficialopen.spotify.com/artist/4sA5M3lc1U8npQb77sMhxh?si=BFCAhGMSSbG2XbCk1Sgdvw



